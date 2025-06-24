Skullcandy Sets New Standard in Gaming Audio with Innovative Crusher PLYR 720

New Crusher PLYR 720 Gaming Headset Combines Patented Crusher Multi-Sensory Bass Technology, Open-Back Design, and THX® Spatial Audio to Bring the Game to Life

PARK CITY, Utah, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Skullcandy is bringing a seismic shift to the gaming audio scene with the launch of the Crusher PLYR 720—the first gaming headset to feature Skullcandy’s patented Crusher multi-sensory bass technology and an open-back design for an unmatched immersive experience.

The Crusher PLYR 720 fuses Skullcandy’s fan-favorite multi-sensory bass, THX® Spatial Audio, and open-back acoustics to deliver an entirely new way to experience your favorite games. Explosions rumble through your chest, engines growl with depth, you can hear a creeping enemy with pinpoint accuracy, and every impact shakes you.

The open-back acoustics and advanced positional tuning mean the audio creates a realistic, expansive soundstage. The signature dual Crusher drivers, acting as sensation drivers, provide the best immersive acoustics for gamers. The result gives gamers a heightened level of hearing and sensation that allows them to feel what is happening in the game before they see or hear it. Unlike haptic headphones on the market, Crusher PLYR 720’s bass drivers fire directly into your head and ears—not just around them—delivering a more natural, visceral sound you can truly feel. It’s less like controller rumble and more like adding an adjustable subwoofer to your gameplay.

“This isn’t just immersive—it’s 4D gaming,” said Justin Regan, vice president of marketing at Skullcandy. “This is a winning combination of features, advanced app customization, and crisp audio.”

With a bold design and advanced audio control via the Skull-HQ app, the Crusher PLYR 720 puts players in full command of their sensory experience, letting them tune every detail to their playstyle.

“Crusher PLYR 720 users become immersed in a more realistic game experience with THX Spatial Audio,” said Mike Henein, director of product development, THX Ltd. “THX Spatial Audio brings the precision and pinpoint accuracy of advanced audio positioning that allows gamers to more accurately locate sneaking enemies, avoid whizzing bullets, and gain early detection of nearby threats. Plus, the thrill of hearing the immersive environment also elevates emotional realism. Stay mentally sharp, survive longer, and improve your score with Crusher PLYR 720 by toggling on THX Spatial Audio.”

For console and mobile gamers, the Crusher PLYR 720 also features THX Spatial Audio with head tracking, a dynamic additional immersive audio feature, through the Skullcandy Mobile App for console and mobile gaming.

Whether you enjoy cross-platform gameplay or are an Xbox loyalist, Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720 delivers. Two available models include:

Multi-Platform – Wireless play on PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile, plus wired Xbox support.

– Wireless play on PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile, plus wired Xbox support. Designed for Xbox – Wireless play on Xbox, plus PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile.

Both models launch at $259.99 MSRP and will be available exclusively at Skullcandy.com and Amazon.

Key features include:

Crusher ® Multi-Sensory Bass : Skullcandy’s patented adjustable Crusher bass drivers deliver a sensory experience tuned specifically for in-game audio realism.

: Skullcandy’s patented adjustable Crusher bass drivers deliver a sensory experience tuned specifically for in-game audio realism. THX ® Spatial Audio across all platforms: Create an ultra-immersive 360° soundstage with enhanced directionality and awareness. From the Skullcandy Mobile App, users can also access THX Spatial Audio with the head tracking features.

Create an ultra-immersive 360° soundstage with enhanced directionality and awareness. From the Skullcandy Mobile App, users can also access THX Spatial Audio with the head tracking features. Skull-HQ and Skullcandy Mobile App Compatible : Skull-HQ desktop and Skullcandy mobile apps allows you to fine-tune advanced features for the ultimate gaming audio experience, from RGB headset settings, Crusher EQ customizer, THX Spatial Audio controls to a personalized Enhanced Sound Perception profile, and more.

: Skull-HQ desktop and Skullcandy mobile apps allows you to fine-tune advanced features for the ultimate gaming audio experience, from RGB headset settings, Crusher EQ customizer, THX Spatial Audio controls to a personalized Enhanced Sound Perception profile, and more. Enhanced Sound Perception™ : Calibrate sound specifically for your hearing using Skull-HQ software for a personalized edge.

: Calibrate sound specifically for your hearing using Skull-HQ software for a personalized edge. Dual Wireless Audio Streaming: Gamers can stream content from their game and additional audio from another source for walk-throughs or chats through other apps, with independent volume controls. Game-Ready Communications : Clear Voice Smart Mic technology, Sidetone, and Chatmix Control so you are always heard loud and clear.

can stream content from their game and additional audio from another source for walk-throughs or chats through other apps, with independent volume controls. : Clear Voice Smart Mic technology, Sidetone, and Chatmix Control so you are always heard loud and clear. Next-Level Connectivity : Dual wireless (Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio + Low Latency 2.4GHz) and multi-platform support for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile.

: Dual wireless (Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio + Low Latency 2.4GHz) and multi-platform support for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile. All-Day Play: Up to 48 hours of battery life, breathable memory foam ear cushions, and a weight-dispersing suspension headband strap keep you locked in longer.

About Skullcandy®

Founded in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. With deep roots in action sports culture, Skullcandy creates headphones, earbuds, and speakers that deliver powerful sound, bold style, and immersive experiences. Designed to move with you—from the mountains to the streets, Skullcandy gear is built to perform and made to stand out. Learn more at www.Skullcandy.com.

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

THX, THX Spatial Audio, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

