Sphere Brings Its AI-Powered Mixed Reality to Vuzix Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that the Company and Sphere Technology Holdings (“Sphere”), a leading spatial intelligence company, have collaborated to make Sphere’s platform available on Vuzix M400 and M4000 AR smart glasses. This collaboration brings Sphere’s advanced combination of Mixed Reality (MR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to digitally connected frontline workers, enabling hands-free workflows, real-time decision-making, and immersive, context-rich experiences.

Sphere Technology’s mixed-reality (MR) platform is a cutting-edge spatial computing solution designed to merge the digital and physical worlds in real-time. By leveraging advanced capabilities such as spatial mapping, multi-user collaboration, real-world occlusion, voice and gesture recognition, and holographic rendering, Sphere delivers immersive experiences that are intuitive, scalable, and highly interactive. The platform supports both standalone and networked environments, enabling users to engage with virtual content overlaid in real-world settings — all without disrupting natural workflows. Sphere’s platform is built for enterprise-scale deployment and supports integration with existing enterprise systems (e.g., PLM, ERP, CAD, and IoT platforms), making it particularly powerful for industry applications that require high levels of precision, collaboration, and context-aware computing.

“With Sphere now accessible on Vuzix’ rugged, lightweight, hands-free devices, businesses can leverage powerful tools such as Microsoft Teams integration, workflow automation, and content management,” said Sven Brunner, Co-founder and CEO of Sphere. “By combining Sphere’s AI-driven mixed reality technology with the durability and portability of Vuzix smart glasses, the two companies are addressing critical challenges in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and defense. This collaboration is designed to help businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance worker safety, even in the most demanding environments.”

“Vuzix M-Series smart glasses continue to strengthen their position as a leading solution across multiple enterprise verticals, and the integration of Sphere’s platform further enhances their capabilities and value,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with them and bringing enterprise users new levels of functionality and productivity improvement.”

About Sphere

Sphere is a leading provider of spatial intelligence solutions, leveraging Mixed Reality (MR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform how businesses operate. Sphere empowers frontline teams and beyond with faster, more effective ways to collaborate, train employees, and streamline operations, making organizations more efficient and cost-effective. Trusted by industry leaders, Sphere drives innovation and operational excellence across manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and defense industries. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Sphere helps businesses maximize productivity, enhance performance, and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit the Sphere website.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Sphere and its customers, capabilities and features of the Sphere solution and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sphere-brings-its-ai-powered-mixed-reality-to-vuzix-smart-glasses-302489740.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation