A Decade of Bringing California Public Libraries State-of-the-Art Broadband on the CENIC Network

In 2014, California's Public Libraries embarked on a remarkable journey, joining the vast majority of California's public schools, colleges, and universities as members of CENIC, with the vision of bringing robust, high-speed broadband to all Californians. By connecting to the California Research and Education Network (CalREN), public libraries gained access to a world-class network built for California's leading research universities and positioned libraries as critical digital lifelines for the communities they serve. Today, nearly 1000 of the state's 1127 libraries connect to CalREN thanks to ongoing support from the State of California and the sustained leadership of the State Librarian, Greg Lucas, and Governor Gavin Newsom, whose collaboration with CENIC ensures that library patrons, whether in urban centers or rural communities, have access to reliable, high-capacity Internet – a service that has become a fundamental and necessary utility in the 21st century.





Prior to participation with CENIC, 44% of library jurisdictions were not applying for CTF (the California Teleconnect Fund) or E-rate (the federal universal services fund), and another 11% of library jurisdictions were only applying for CTF. These state and federal subsidy programs assist public libraries by lowering the cost of high-speed broadband services. By joining CENIC, libraries receive expert assistance in handling their federal E-rate applications and filing for CTF eligibility, all organized by CENIC. In the State Library’s latest report to the State Legislature, over $110 million (and counting) in cumulative federal E-rate funds have been drawn down from the federal government since partnering with CENIC to address library broadband needs.

The critical E-rate program is currently under legal review by the U.S. Supreme Court, introducing uncertainty into a program that underpins digital access for schools and libraries nationwide. At the same time, the proposed Federal Fiscal Year 2026 Budget calls for the elimination of funding for the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) and its administering body, the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which is the federal agency solely dedicated to library funding. This follows the President’s March 14 Executive Order targeting IMLS and six other independent agencies for dismantling.

The potential consequences of this rollback are profound. Without these essential federal investments, many libraries, especially those serving rural, low-income, and historically underserved communities, could not afford the high-speed connections and modern infrastructure required to meet today’s digital demands.

A recent State Library survey revealed that 31 library jurisdictions (the term of art for library systems) urgently need to upgrade bandwidth at one or more branches. In total, libraries face an estimated $20 million in needed infrastructure improvements and equipment replacements to offer adequate broadband access for their patrons.

This comes as home Internet speeds have surged, with many California households now enjoying 1 Gigabit connections or more through residential fiber and cable providers. According to BroadbandNow, 96% of people have access to 100 Mbps broadband, and 51.1% have access to 1 Gbps broadband speeds.

As patrons walk into libraries expecting the same speed and seamless digital experience that many have at home, high-speeds for library networks are becoming increasingly important.

With branches hosting everything from virtual reality learning to Zoom-based workforce training, sustaining and continuing to upgrade these connections will only become more critical over time.

“When we upgraded our broadband connection, our libraries were much better equipped to handle the technology needs of the diverse communities we serve. Small business owners were able to connect with customers and conduct business online more effectively, students could virtually communicate with teachers, submit their work online, and participate in virtual learning, and job seekers were now better able to hone their skills, apply for and interview for jobs, and submit resumes. This demonstrates the library’s role as a digital equalizer,” said Nancy Schram, Library Director at the Ventura County Library and CENIC Board member. “In today’s world, if your connection can’t handle teleconferencing, streaming educational content, or large file uploads, your community is effectively cut off from opportunity.”

As more public services, educational resources, and job applications move online and AI and data-heavy technologies become mainstream, the need for future-proofed Internet access at libraries is no longer optional. It is essential. For millions of Californians, the public library remains the only place offering free Internet, computer access, digital literacy training, and tech support to ensure they don’t fall behind.

“Connecting California’s libraries to CalREN is an important step toward digital opportunity in our state, and the project was the largest and most complex effort since CENIC connected K12 schools 20 years ago. Libraries serve as community anchors. When they are equipped with world-class broadband, every resident, regardless of geography or income, has access to the tools they need for work, education, health, and economic security. The goal is for every Californian to prosper, and ensure that the talent, imagination, and the capacity for innovation in every community can flourish,” said Louis Fox, President and CEO of CENIC.

California’s libraries are not just places to borrow books; they are community hubs, educational anchors, and gateways to opportunity. The next decade depends on bold goals and continued investments in our libraries to ensure they remain that way.

