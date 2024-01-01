Skidattl Unveils Groundbreaking B2B Augmented Reality (AR) Engagement Platform

New platform applies geospatial intelligence to create new levels of human-computer interaction, transforming industries including real estate, golf courses, theme parks, music festivals and smart cities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AugmentedReality—Skidattl today announced the commercial launch of its augmented reality (AR) engagement platform, which applies geospatial intelligence to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical worlds for businesses seeking to connect more closely with their customers and prospects. This groundbreaking technology allows anyone to create enhanced real-world experiences for their customers and prospects by providing virtual information overlays in physical spaces. By revolutionizing how people interact with their surroundings, it transforms outdoor experiences, encourages real-world exploration, and connects businesses with their audiences in more meaningful ways.









SXSW, Turtle Bay Golf Course, Cruïlla Music Festival, and Legacy Real Estate have conducted pilots of Skidattl and report significant enhancements to the interactions they have with their customers, in addition to the experiences that their customers have with their offerings. For example, golfers can look through their phone to see the direction and distance to any green, music festivals can show who’s playing on each stage in real-time, and theme parks can dynamically show the wait times for rides – all done with beacons overlaid on the real-world setting.

“Skidattl brings a brand new innovative element to the game of golf,” said Travis Joerger, Director of Golf at Turtle Bay Golf in Kahuku, Hawaii. “The way it augments the real-world experience of golfing with digital insights is game-changing. We have been delighted to participate in the early development of Skidattl’s golf features and look forward to deploying it on a daily basis.”

“I’m excited to see how Skidattl is revolutionizing the real estate market with innovative solutions that are unlike anything I’ve seen before,” said Tyler Blair, Owner of Legacy Real Estate in Phoenix. “It’s crucial for professionals in our industry to stay ahead of the curve, and Skidattl is certainly leading the way.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Skidattl in bringing cutting-edge virtual sign technology to the forefront,” said Brian Boehm, Senior Director of Technology and Supply Chain at FASTSIGNS®, the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. “With Skidattl’s location-based augmented reality signage, our franchisees can explore new and exciting paths to increase profitability and growth. Together, we’re setting the stage for a future filled with dynamic opportunities and success!”

“Our campus covers many acres, and new students often have difficulty in finding where to go,” said Robert J. Robinson, Professor of Management and Director, Technology Evaluation and Commercialization at the Shidler College of Business, University of Hawai`i, Manoa. “In addition to the various structures, there are many events, both periodic and one-off, that they need to locate. Having Skidattl Beacons point the way to buildings, coffee shops, classrooms, the library, meetups, sports and more is the most helpful thing I’ve seen yet for campus way-finding, especially given the customizable and editable information that can be effortlessly updated and changed!”

Founded by serial entrepreneur Randy Marsden, known for numerous successful ventures including Swype, acquired by Microsoft, and Dryft, acquired by Apple, Skidattl represents a paradigm shift in geospatial technology applied to augmented reality applications. Also, unlike traditional AR experiences that require extensive programming knowledge to create and focus on gaming or fantastical elements, Skidattl lets anyone use AR as a practical tool to enrich real-world engagement. Marsden envisions a future where virtual information seamlessly integrates with the real world, and aims for Skidattl ubiquity within 3-5 years. Skidattl’s architecture transcends mobile phone access, offering brands an evergreen conduit for immersive engagement across interfaces including AR glasses and other wearables, heads-up displays, and others that will emerge.

$1M funding led by SUM Ventures will be used to expand R&D, sales and marketing for an innovative new AR platform that lets anyone create AR experiences for their customers and prospects.

“At SUM Ventures, we invest in founders with grit, domain expertise, integrity, and the ability to recruit top talent,” said Garrett Gilbertson, Managing Partner of SUM Ventures. “In line with this philosophy, we’re thrilled to lead the investment in Randy and the Skidattl team. We believe in the growing convergence of augmented reality in everyday life, and Skidattl is well-positioned to scale as AR adoption accelerates. Unlike many companies in the space, Skidattl stands out with its intuitive user experience, making AR beacons engaging and accessible across various use cases. Randy’s proven track record of successful exits underscores his leadership, and we’re confident Skidattl will be his most significant success yet.”

The company’s subscription-based model and potential for partnerships with a wide range of hardware manufacturers position it for widespread adoption across numerous industries. Skidattl offers unique solutions for:

Real Estate: Enhancing property viewings and neighborhood exploration

Golf Courses: Providing real-time caddy advice and course information

Theme Parks: Improving visitor experiences with wait times, concessions and site navigation

Smart Cities: Facilitating citizen engagement and municipal services efficiency

Music Festivals: Streamlining event navigation, concession and merchandise consumption and entertainment information distribution

Many More: Any outdoor event or venue

Key features of the Skidattl platform include:

Virtual Signs: Businesses can place digital “beacons” in real-world locations that provide deep knowledge through numerous devices

Smartphone Activated: Virtual signs are seen through the camera view on the user’s smartphone, and are implemented using the latest augmented reality technology

Frictionless User Engagement: Skidattl uses App Clip technology, enabling immediate use and eliminating the need for users to download or install an app

Easy Content Creation: Anyone can create and manage their own virtual signs and information overlays with no programming experience required

Privacy-Centric: Users remain anonymous when viewing beacons, with no login required for basic functionality

Deep Telemetry: Content creators receive detailed knowledge of users’ preferences and interests

Skidattl’s technology, which requires no programming experience and is as simple to use as creating a social media post, is built using low-level AR APIs provided by iOS and Android, resulting in a more efficient and streamlined product when compared to traditional gaming engine-based AR applications. The platform incorporates App Clip technology that launches the experience instantly from a QR code or hyperlink, reducing the friction for users and eliminating the need for a trip to the App Store for download. The company is actively engaged with businesses across its target industries and exploring collaborations with AR hardware manufacturers.

“Skidattl isn’t just another AR company; it’s a paradigm shift in how we interact with the world around us using geospatial technology,” said Marsden. “We’re creating a bridge between the virtual and physical realms, encouraging people to step away from their screens and engage with their surroundings in meaningful ways. In the next few years, I envision Skidattl becoming as intuitive and ubiquitous as social media is today, but instead of isolating people, it will connect them more deeply with the physical world. This isn’t about replacing reality with virtual elements; it’s about enriching our real-world interactions through seamless, contextual information. Skidattl represents the next evolution in human-computer interaction, one that prioritizes our connection to the physical world while leveraging the power of digital information.”

The platform is now available for enterprise subscriptions, with plans starting at $5,000 per year. For more information about Skidattl and to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.skidattl.com.

About Skidattl

Skidattl is a geospatial platform that provides a bridge between the virtual and physical worlds. Founded by Randy Marsden, a serial entrepreneur with a background in assistive technology and successful exits to companies like Apple and Microsoft. The company’s mission is to connect people with the real world by providing virtual information overlays in physical spaces, enhancing outdoor experiences and encouraging real-world exploration. For more information, go to www.skidattl.com, or visit us on LinkedIn.

