MedCognition’s Extended Reality (XR) Medical Simulation Training Technology Receives Broad Method Patent from USPTO

MedCognition, a leader in advanced medical education leveraging holographic patient simulation, has received a broad system and method patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark office for its Extended Reality (XR)-based training technology. The patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,210,668 B2) covers systems and methods that will improve patient outcomes through hyper-realistic educational simulations.









Integrated within the company’s PerSim® medical education and training platform, the patented XR-based technology increases training efficacy by providing a safe and controlled environment that closely resembles authentic patient encounters, allowing students to refine their clinical skills and improve preparedness through real-world scenario simulations.

“This patent represents a significant milestone for MedCognition and highlights our commitment to developing innovative technologies that transform the way healthcare professionals learn and practice,” said Russell J. Unrath, CEO of MedCognition. “Our XR-based simulation provides learners with unparalleled opportunities for hands-on experience, empowering them to deliver high-quality patient care.”

Designed to streamline medical training while fostering greater understanding and retention of critical procedures, the patented methods simulate a wide range of patient presentations and allow educators to customize learning experiences to meet diverse training needs.

About MedCognition:

MedCognition is a San Antonio-based medical technology company that provides leading-edge medical training simulations to advance healthcare education and improve patient outcomes. With a focus on immersive learning experiences, MedCognition empowers medical professionals to excel in their training and save lives.

The company’s augmented reality training platform, PerSim®, is the first-of-its-kind patient simulator specifically designed to help medical providers enhance critical thinking and mitigate potential mistakes. By leveraging the latest in augmented reality and holographic technology, PerSim represents a leap forward in realism, portability, and affordability, allowing medical professionals to train for those critical times when being their best saves more lives.

For more information about MedCognition and its patented technologies, visit medcognition.com or contact info@medcognition.com

