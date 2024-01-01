Skanska Announces Leadership Promotions in its US Building Operations: Jenny Chandler Graham Named EVP – Chief Strategy Officer; Tieg Murray Rustam Appointed VP – Market Strategy and Creative Services





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skanska, a leading global development and construction firm, today announced two promotions in its U.S. building operations. Effective immediately, Jenny Chandler Graham has been promoted to Executive Vice President – Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and Tieg Murray Rustam to Vice President – Market Strategy and Creative Services, both with Skanska USA Building.

As CSO, Graham will lead the business unit’s long-term strategic planning, drive internal alignment, and deepen engagement with customers and partners. She will oversee the 120-person Strategy team which includes Marketing, Business Development, Data and Analytics, and Emerging Technology. She will report directly to Clay Haden, President & CEO, Skanska USA Building, and join the business’ Senior Leadership Team.

A 20-year veteran of Skanska, Graham started her career as a marketing intern and has since held a series of increasingly significant leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President – Market Strategy and Creative Services. Deeply committed to innovation and enterprise growth, Graham’s strategic thinking and initiatives have strengthened the business’ market differentiation, established and evolved new market approaches, and enhanced collaboration across the business, in the U.S., and around the world.

A Tennessee native, Graham holds a B.S. in Business from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She succeeds Anita Nelson, who recently assumed executive oversight of Skanska Advanced Technology (SAT), in addition to Skanska Integrated Solutions (SIS).

Succeeding Graham, Tieg Murray Rustam has been promoted to Vice President – Market Strategy and Creative Services. In her new role, Rustam will focus on growing market share in core sectors, lead strategic planning to strengthen market positioning, and oversee the creative services teams—graphic design, technical writing, and advanced visualization. She will report directly to Graham.

Rustam’s nearly 19-year career at Skanska is marked by strategic clarity, collaboration, and a deep care for people. Most recently, as Senior Director – Market Strategy, Rustam led growth planning across several core market sectors including higher education, K-12, Science + Technology, mission critical, and healthcare. Her leadership has been vital to developing key components of the business plan and to fostering national and global relationships. Rustam holds a B.A. in English from the Pennsylvania State University.

“Jenny and Tieg exemplify the kind of leadership that drives Skanska forward—strategic, collaborative, and deeply committed to our people and our purpose,” said Haden. “Jenny’s vision and enterprise-wide impact have helped shape our future, and Tieg’s ability to connect strategy with execution makes her the perfect leader to continue that momentum. I look forward to seeing how they’ll elevate our business in the years ahead.”

