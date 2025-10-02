Geographic Solutions Launches VOS Sapphire AI+: The Next Level of Workforce Development Innovation

VOS Sapphire AI+ includes the latest enhancements to modernize and streamline the overall user experience.

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Geographic Solutions is excited to introduce VOS Sapphire AI+, the next version of its award-winning VOS Sapphire AI® platform, which boasts a heightened user experience and more integrated AI-driven tools to enhance employment service delivery. VOS Sapphire AI+ introduces several new enhancements, including a redesigned interface and streamlined navigation for job seekers, employers, agency staff, and administrators.

Building upon the success of the VOS Sapphire AI platform, the new version features a refreshed dashboard that displays key activities and related links through dashboard widgets. The latest dashboard design now offers clearer insights and client-themed customization options.

Across the system, improved notification and navigation bars streamline access to essential features, enhancing usability and accessibility. VOS Sapphire AI+ also introduces breadcrumb navigation, which provides a clear and simple trail throughout the system, helping users stay organized and easily return to previous sections or pages.

“The development of VOS Sapphire AI+ was driven by feedback from our clients and users,” said Paul Toomey, CEO of Geographic Solutions. “We carefully redesigned the platform to be more modern, intuitive, and accessible, aiming to improve the user experience. VOS Sapphire AI+ leverages the latest advancements in AI and user interface design to streamline service delivery and provide job seekers and employers with powerful tools to assist them in today’s job market.”

In addition to several design enhancements, staff can use AI Assist to improve service delivery and reporting by using natural language to pull reports and analyze key trends, ultimately saving time and simplifying the data retrieval process.

Job seekers can use AI Assist tools to support their job search efforts, including the new ability to describe their desired job rather than using a keyword to display relevant matches. VOS Sapphire AI+ also offers enhanced job cards with functionality that promotes user engagement, including card shuffle animation and a customizable layout.

For employers, VOS Sapphire AI+ offers a simplified job order creation process with a step-by-step guide that helps them quickly post jobs and make them visible to potential candidates. New candidate match cards are also available to assist employers with analyzing summary information about job seekers who are a good fit for a posted job. Additionally, employers can now use AI Assist to describe their ideal candidate in a single input field to access relevant matches, making it easier to pinpoint suitable job seekers.

The release of VOS Sapphire AI+ reflects Geographic Solutions’ commitment to continuous evolution, providing its users with cutting-edge tools that leverage modern technology, improve service delivery, and drive better employment outcomes for all users.





About Geographic Solutions







Geographic Solutions is the nation’s leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions’ software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit https://www.geographicsolutions.com.

