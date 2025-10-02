Radar launches world’s first Location OS, unlocking AI-enabled geolocation for enterprises at global scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Radar , the global leader in geolocation, today announced the launch of the world’s first Location OS , with new AI-enabled solutions that help modern enterprises engage their customers, protect their business, and optimize their operations with geolocation.

In an AI-first world, accurate, real-time geolocation data is a critical input into fraud detection, personalization, automation, and more. Radar processes over 300 billion API calls per year from over 300 million devices, helping businesses unlock the full value of geolocation: better customer experiences, smarter decisions, and better business outcomes.

“Geolocation is the most important signal of the next decade,” said Nick Patrick, CEO and Co-Founder of Radar. “It touches fraud prevention, customer engagement, logistics, augmented reality, and AI. With the launch of the Location OS, Radar is enabling enterprises to move away from legacy geolocation and maps tools to a single, modern, AI-enabled platform.”

The Location OS includes three new AI-enabled solutions:



Radar Engage

: A next-gen location-based marketing solution to engage users with personalized real-time messaging when they enter geofences or visit places.

Radar Protect

: A next-gen geo-compliance and anti- fraud solution with a customizable fraud rules engine and ChatGPT-style AI report builder.

Radar Optimize



: A next-gen pickup, delivery, and arrival detection solution.

Built on Radar’s proven Geofencing Platform and Maps Platform , trusted by hundreds of enterprises across retail, restaurants, payments, travel, logistics, and gaming, the Location OS represents the next chapter in geolocation technology.

About Radar: Radar is the world’s first Location OS: next-gen geofencing and maps infrastructure for developers and AI-enabled solutions for marketing, fraud, and operations teams, all in a single platform. Hundreds of enterprises, including DICK’S Sporting Goods, T-Mobile, Inspire Brands, and bet365, use Radar to engage their customers, protect their business, and optimize their operations across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.

