Siren Marine Becomes Standard IoT Solution on Select 2024 Grady-White, Regulator, Suncatcher by G3 and Skeeter Boat Models

First “Connected Boats” Shipping Now from Major Marine Manufacturers

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Siren Marine’s flagship IoT device, the Siren 3 Pro, is now standard equipment on select 2024 model year boats from Grady-White®, Regulator® Marine, SunCatcher® by G3® and Skeeter®.









2024 boat models that will feature Siren Marine® 3 Pro include:

Grady-White ® – 33-feet and up

– 33-feet and up Regulator ® – 31 feet and up

– 31 feet and up SunCatcher ® by G3 Elite Pontoons with Diamond package and DEC engines

by G3 Elite Pontoons with Diamond package and DEC engines Skeeter bay boats with DEC engines

“This is a huge milestone for us as our major boat builders begin to embrace Connected Boat® technology and the value it brings to their customers,” said Andrew Cullen, Director, Connectivity, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Just like customers are accustomed to connected homes and thermostats, soon they will be expecting boats to be connected with all the benefits of remote connectivity, security and monitoring.”

Siren 3 Pro is a third-generation remote boat monitoring and telematics platform leading the future of the Connected Boat technology. The Siren 3 Pro operates over a global 4G/5G LTE cellular network with the option to add SirenSat, an offshore antenna for customers that leave cellular coverage. Options for sensors include wired and wireless as well as connection to the NMEA 2000® network.

With a Siren Marine Subscription, customers have full access to the Siren 3 Pro from the Siren Marine mobile app. The app, available on both the Google Play® and Apple App Store®, gives customers access to the Siren Marine dashboard, which provides real-time information regarding the location of their boat and the status of the monitored systems.

Customers receive notifications and alerts of their monitored systems via app notifications, text message and/or email. In addition, customers can choose to enter alert recipients, such as family, friends or neighbors who will also receive text and email notifications.

Siren’s latest firmware release for the Siren 3 Pro, Siren Trident, captures proprietary data on the Command Link Plus® (CLP) protocol used in most Yamaha digital electronic control (DEC)* outboards. Using that data, Siren Trident provides customers and dealers with:

Actual engine-hour run time and usage-based maintenance notifications with no required input from the user

Compatibility of DEC rigging system components and currently installed versions

Insights into real world boat use to support predictive and preventative maintenance

Operated via a smartphone and Siren Pro 3 system hardware, Siren Trident works specifically with Yamaha DEC outboards from 150 horsepower to 450 horsepower. The system accumulates engine run-time and, when maintenance intervals are reached, automatically sends notifications to the boater via push notification or email. Maintenance notifications are sent directly to the authorized Yamaha Outboards dealer of the boater’s choice to help with proactive scheduling of the service required.

For builders shipping Siren hardware standard, Siren Trident allows easy verification of compatibility between installed CLP rigging components following assembly, service or repower. This saves time and effort on both the production and service floors, helping ensure a trouble-free ownership experience to the consumer.

For more information, please visit sirenmarine.com.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 450 horsepower. It also markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), Siren Marine of Newport, RI (Connected Boat) and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Group is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.

Siren Marine is the industry leader in smart boat technology – allowing boaters to stay connected to their boats anywhere, anytime. The company’s vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat® technology.

*Siren Trident works with most Yamaha DEC outboards using Helm Master® EX controls and legacy Helm Master controls manufactured during or after 2017.

This document contains many of Yamaha’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement. Siren Marine is a registered trademark of Siren Marine, LLC.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2023 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

