National Indemnity Company Selects PremiumPay® from One Inc

-One Inc’s First Insurer to Employ Guidewire BillingCenter and PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud-Alliance will Empower National Indemnity to Deliver Improved Payment Experience-

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that National Indemnity Company (NICO), a leading property and casualty insurance company based in Omaha, Nebraska, has selected One Inc’s inbound payments solution PremiumPay® to deliver a faster and easier payment experience for their policyholders.





NICO becomes One Inc’s first insurer to select Guidewire BillingCenter and Guidewire PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud as its core system. The Guidewire platform is designed to offer the flexibility and agility to design and deliver new products to best-fit policyholder needs and support enhancements to the policyholder experience.

One Inc and Guidewire expanded their relationship in 2022, announcing a strategic partnership that empowers insurers to deliver a modern payments experience. NICO and its users will be able to accept payments using PremiumPay products from One Inc. PremiumPay, which natively includes Apple Pay®, Google Pay™, PayPal®, and Venmo, amongst other options, will make payment processes a more cohesive and seamless experience.

“Our integration with One Inc’s PremiumPay solution will help build a strong digital payments infrastructure for the National Indemnity Company to deploy innovative solutions to improve the policyholder experience. Leveraging One Inc’s digital platform with Guidewire will help us modernize and strengthen our core systems,” said Tracy Gulden, Senior Vice President of NICO.

“Today’s policyholders expect enhanced digital speed and convenience, and we are thrilled that National Indemnity Company will be processing its policyholders’ payments on the One Inc network,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “We are humbled by the company’s vote of confidence in our digital payment solutions and capabilities, and we applaud NICO’s mission of providing the best service to their customers.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest-growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About National Indemnity Company (NICO)

Located in the heart of downtown Omaha, Nebraska, and backed by decades of experience, National Indemnity Company specializes in commercial auto and general liability insurance. We are proud to be part of the Berkshire Hathaway group of insurance companies, boasting the highest possible financial strength rating of A++XV by A.M. Best.* We are Berkshire Hathaway’s oldest insurance company and established our roots in Omaha more than 80 years ago with the strength, stability, and integrity which remain today. *As of February 3, 2023. For the latest rating, access www.ambest.com.

