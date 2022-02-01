Academy Asset Management Launches the Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSE: VETZ)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Academy Asset Management, a SEC registered investment adviser, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB), announced the launch of the Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSE: VETZ), the first publicly traded ETF to primarily invest in loans to U.S. service members, military veterans, their survivors, and veteran-owned businesses. At least 80% of the underlying assets will consist of loans to veterans or their families. Academy Asset Management serves as the fund’s sub-adviser, is Veteran owned and operated, and is committed to opportunities for veterans, primarily through its social mission to hire, train, and mentor military veterans.





“Supporting our fellow veterans in their financial pursuits is near and dear to our hearts,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims, “These loans will help a new generation of veterans purchase homes, build businesses, and improve the quality of life for them and their families.”

Not only will VETZ impact veterans through lending, but it will also enable Academy Asset Management to support this mission, while furthering our effort to mentor, hire, and train veterans for careers in financial services. Furthermore, a portion of the management fees will be donated to veteran/military-related charities. Jane Street Capital will serve as Lead Market Maker to support the launch and ongoing trading of VETZ.

“We are extremely excited as we unveil this groundbreaking ETF, poised to make a profound impact on veterans,” stated Academy Asset Management’s CIO Seth Rosenthal, “This ETF reaches new heights in our dedication to support those who have served.”

About Academy Asset Management

Academy Asset Management is a preeminent disabled veteran-owned SEC registered investment adviser focused on fixed-income funds and separately managed accounts. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Academy Asset Management is our nation’s first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned institutional asset manager. The firm has offices in New York and Chicago. Information about Academy Asset Management is available at www.academyassetmanagement.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (866) 631-0504 or visit our website at www.academyetfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Agency Small Business Loan & MBS Risk. There is uncertainty as to the current status of many obligations of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac and other agencies that are placed under conservatorship of the U.S. Government. Fixed income Securities Risk. Typically, the value of fixed income securities changes inversely with prevailing interest rates. Non-Agency MBS Risk. Non-agency MBS are subject to heightened risks as compared to agency MBS, including that non-agency MBS are not subject to the same underwriting requirements for the underlying mortgages that are applicable to those MBS that have a government or government-sponsored entity guarantee. Non-Agency MBS Risk. Non-agency MBS are subject to heightened risks as compared to agency MBS, including that non-agency MBS are not subject to the same underwriting requirements for the underlying mortgages that are applicable to those MBS that have a government or government-sponsored entity guarantee. Prepayment Risk and Extension Risk. Many issuers have a right to prepay their fixed income securities. Repurchase Agreement Risk. Repurchase agreements may be viewed as loans made by the Fund that are collateralized by the securities subject to repurchase. TBA Transactions Risk. The Fund may enter into TBA transactions for MBS. New Fund Risk. As a new fund, there can be no assurance that the Fund will grow or maintain an economically viable size.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services.

Contacts

Academy Securities



Michael Boyd, 646-736-3995



Chief Compliance Officer



[email protected]