Sinclair’s AMP Media Continues Expansion of Podcast Slate with THE TUNDRA: A Podcast on The Green Bay Packers

Produced in Partnership with WLUK in Green Bay

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair’s AMP Media today announced THE TUNDRA: A Podcast on The Green Bay Packers, a new local sports podcast, will launch on September 3. THE TUNDRA, which continues the expansion of AMP Media’s podcast slate, will feature former Packers’ fullback John Kuhn and journalist Matt Schneidman sharing insider stories, providing game analysis, and offering unique perspectives, making it a must-listen for any Packers fan. In addition, Annie Agar will appear on THE TUNDRA as a regular guest. THE TUNDRA is produced in conjunction with WLUK in Green Bay.





THE TUNDRA joins AMP Media’s previously announced roster of local sports podcasts, including THE SCRIPT: A Podcast on the Ohio State Buckeyes with Cardale Jones, Chris “Beanie” Wells and Dave Holmes; THE DYNASTY: A Podcast on the Alabama Crimson Tide with AJ McCarron, Trent Richardson and Chris Stewart; THE STAMPEDE: A Podcast on the Texas Longhorns with Mack Brown, Vince Young and Bob Ballou; THE ECHOES: A Podcast on Notre Dame with Mike Golic Jr. and Jessica Smetana and THE BLUE PRINT: A Podcast on The Michigan Wolverines with Jake Butt and Devin Gardner.

Commenting on the expansion of the podcast division, Pete Gianesini, Director of Network Programming, Podcasts said, “It’s been so exciting to see how well-received our recent college football shows have been, and we didn’t want to save all the fun for the fans on Saturdays- with The Tundra, we’re delivering for Packer fans two of the most credible and talented hosts who are about as close to the team as you can get.”

Long-form episodes of THE TUNDRA will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platforms with new episodes dropping weekly with extended video versions on YouTube. Show links can be found HERE.

THE TUNDRA will also share exclusive clips across Instagram, TikTok, and X at @TheTundraGB.

BIOS:

John Kuhn played nine seasons at fullback for the Green Bay Packers, earning three Pro Bowl selections and was a key member of the Super Bowl XLV Champions as well as five division winners. He is a native of York, Pennsylvania and played his college ball at Shippensburg University. Prior to joining the Packers, Kuhn earned a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006 and played for the New Orleans Saints as well before retiring as a Packer in 2019. John currently serves as the sideline reporter for Packers radio broadcasts and as a game analyst on Packers preseason television coverage.

Matt Schneidman enters his seventh season covering the Green Bay Packers on a daily basis for The Athletic. He has written in-depth features on Aaron Rodgers, broken news on Jaire Alexander, hosted his own daily Packers radio show, traveled to Brazil and London for games and everything in between. Previously, he covered the Oakland Raiders for The Mercury News and is an alum of The Daily Orange student newspaper at Syracuse University.

Annie Agar is a multi-media star known for her humorous sports commentary. Her witty and relatable content has gained millions of followers across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X. She hosts “NFL League Meetings,” averaging over three million views per video. She is an NFL and College Football Host and Insider at CHSN, plus a spokeswoman for numerous sports-related brands. She has hosted the Super Bowl Red Carpet, segments on ESPN’s “NFL Sunday Countdown” and has conducted a “TedTalk.” Her engaging personality and genuine love for sports continue to resonate with fans worldwide, making her a beloved figure in social media and entertainment.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 81 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Contacts

Media contact: Jessica Bellucci jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com