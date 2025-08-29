Spartan Capital Launches New Loan Product in Texas, With Expansion Planned

New fixed-term loan provides small businesses with structured repayment options while maintaining Spartan’s trademark speed and transparency.

Spartan Capital, a leading provider of small business financing, today announced the launch of a new fixed-term, installment-based loan in Texas, beginning September 1, 2025, with expansion to additional states in the near future.

The new loan product offers business owners structured repayment options while maintaining the speed, clarity, and reliability Spartan Capital is known for. This launch comes at a time when many small businesses face tighter access to traditional credit, giving them more choice in how they access and repay working capital.

“Spartan Capital was built to move fast and fuel growth,” said Frank Ebanks, CEO & Founder. “This new loan expands the ways small businesses can access capital-quickly, transparently, and on their terms.”

Spartan Capital will continue to share additional product details and expansion updates on its website and social media channels.

About Spartan Capital:

Spartan Capital helps small and medium-sized businesses secure fast, flexible working capital without the constraints of traditional lending. Leveraging advanced technology and fueled by the industry’s best talent, Spartan delivers financing solutions across industries nationwide. For more information, visit www.spartancapitalgroup.com.

