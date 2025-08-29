Metavista3D CTO Presents at 32nd Annual Society for Information Display Conference in Detroit

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 29, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, Chief Technical Officer of Metavista3D and its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, has been invited as a keynote speaker at the Society for Information Display’s Vehicle Displays and Interfaces Symposium and Expo in Detroit (the “SID Conference“).

The 32nd Annual SID Conference will take place on September 9-10, 2025, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Naske is scheduled to present on Holographic Automotive Rearview Replacement Systems during the 3:15 p.m. session on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Dr. Naske is a German computer scientist with a background in mathematics and computer science, specializing in digital image processing since 1978. He completed his Ph.D. thesis in 1984 in the field of artificial intelligence, focusing on handwriting recognition. Over the course of his career, Dr. Naske’s inventions have resulted in more than 50 patents relating to 2D-to-3D conversion and autostereoscopic display technology. In 1998, he pioneered one of the first head-mounted display computer systems for gaming, and since 1999 has worked extensively in the field of 3D television. For more than a decade, Dr. Naske has led the development of next-generation holographic displays at psHolix AG.

Further information on the SID Conference is available at: http://vdi.sid.org.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

