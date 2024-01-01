Sila Services Is Building the Next Generation of Trade Talent

Sila University Project LiveFire Graduates Latest Class of Trained and Certified Professionals

Built to address the skilled labor crisis head-on, Project LiveFire is an eight-week paid training program that provides a direct, modern, and inclusive pathway into the HVAC trade, complete with industry-recognized certifications and guaranteed job placement at graduation.

“People First is our No. 1 core value as a company, and nothing is more important to that goal that ensuring the next generation of HVAC techs is fully trained to support the growth of Sila Services and the industry more broadly,” said Jason Rabbino, Sila Services CEO. “We’re investing in exceptional people who can leverage the training, support and empowerment of Sila University to build long-term careers in the HVAC trade. This fuels Sila Services’ growth by tackling the critical national issue of a growing gap in skilled labor with a best-in-class development program.”

Building a Distinctive Workforce to Meet National Demand

The skilled trades sector is under immense pressure. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, HVAC technician demand is projected to grow six percent by 2032, yet trade school enrollment has declined by more than 10 percent over the past decade.

Project LiveFire was designed to provide an accelerated, accessible solution to this challenge, welcoming candidates regardless of prior HVAC experience, removing cost barriers, and training them for high-demand careers.

Graduates from Project LiveFire’s inaugural cohorts move directly into full-time roles with several of our market-leading brands, stepping immediately into customer-facing technician roles to put their skills to use satisfying homeowners across the markets we serve.

“What makes the Project LiveFire different is that students are paid to train. Sila University ensures there is no tuition and no debt,” said Edward McFarlane, Sila Services chief learning and development officer. “By the end of eight weeks, they’ve earned multiple certifications, gained real-world experience, have a full-time job waiting for them, and are confident they are ready to start a great, long-term career.”

Graduating with Top Industry Credentials and Career Momentum

Each Project LiveFire graduate earns:

EPA Universal 608 Certification

NATE CPH5 Certification (North American Technician Excellence)

OSHA Safety Training

Classes are intentionally capped at no more than 14 students to allow for extensive hands-on training, real mentorship, and access to cutting-edge tools, including virtual reality simulations that mirror field conditions and Bluetooth-enabled toolsets.

Scaling the Impact Nationwide

Sila Services is investing long-term in people and potential. Following its successful launch in the MidAtlantic region, Sila is expanding Project LiveFire to its three additional regional training centers (NY/CT, New England and Midwest).

“This is about more than jobs, it’s about economic mobility and ensuring trade leadership for the next generation of techs and customers,” Rabbino added. “We’re proving that with the right training, the right support, and the right values, Sila can contribute to building the trades by creating the talent and the jobs that our industry and customers need.”

