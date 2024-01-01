McAfee Launches ‘Keep it Real’ Campaign, Blending Purposeful AI Creative with Survivor-Led Storytelling

New campaign pairs conversation-driving AI-generated ads that challenge what’s real online with powerful scam survivor stories aimed at breaking stigma and protecting others

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, online protection company McAfee launches Keep it Real, a new campaign created to raise awareness about the rise of AI-driven scams, while also working to shift the culture of shame that surrounds being scammed. The campaign blends thumb-stopping digital ads that use AI to spark conversation about what’s real and fake online with Scam Stories—a movement that empowers scam survivors to speak out, reduce stigma, and help others stay safe. Together, these elements create a powerful, human-centered effort to inform, connect, and protect.





“By using AI in our ads with intention, we’re recreating the same confusion and doubt people experience when faced with a scam, creating a need to look twice,” said Stephanie Fried, Chief Marketing Officer at McAfee. “And in parallel, Scam Stories gives voice and power to the real people behind those moments. Holistically, this campaign helps shift the narrative from shame to understanding, and reminds people that anyone can be fooled. Seeing is no longer believing—we cannot rely on our instincts to help us tell real from fake. We need powerful tools to keep us safe and give us peace of mind.”

The creative ad campaign was developed in partnership with VSA Partners and launched alongside McAfee’s Scam Detector, a new feature that uses AI to automatically spot scams across text, email, and video. While the ads lean into the surreal, the message is serious: with AI blurring the lines between real and fake, people need help telling the difference.

The campaign’s digital ads—including Travel, Weight Loss, and Tolls—were designed to make people pause and think. One of the first spots to gain traction shows a woman lounging on a beach, when her head suddenly rotates a full 360 degrees. Online reactions were immediate. Some assumed it was a post-production error. Others thought it was a deepfake gone wrong. And while a few viewers realized it was intentional, many were left wondering whether the moment was accidental or planned. That uncertainty was part of the point.

“The ads are clearly artificial—but that’s intentional,” said Anne-Marie Rosser, CEO of VSA Partners. “We wanted them to feel just real enough to make people pause. That moment of confusion reflects what so many people experience online today—AI is harder to spot, and it’s easier than ever to get tricked. By creating that tension, we’re helping people connect emotionally and recognize how vulnerable we all are to deception.”

Based on initial results, the verdict is out—people are ready and hungry for this kind of conversation. McAfee is already seeing an impact from these ads, with social engagement 50% above benchmark and CTR 55% above benchmark.

The second pillar of the campaign, Scam Stories, is a social series built around the voices of real scam survivors—stories from people who’ve been scammed and are speaking up to help others stay alert. From concert ticket scams to spoofed customer service texts, people are sharing their experiences using #KeepItReal and #MyScamStory, and helping others stay alert in the process. Among the first to participate are actor Chris Carmack and his wife, performer Erin Slaver, who share how even they were misled.

To extend its impact, McAfee has partnered with FightCybercrime.org, a nonprofit that helps people recognize, report, and recover from scams. As part of the partnership, McAfee is donating $50,000 worth of online protection to individuals in FightCybercrime programs, as well as to the staff and volunteers who support them. The partnership will also include new efforts to expand online safety education.

To help drive greater awareness of the value of Scam Detector, McAfee has also partnered with several popular influencers to educate their audiences about the rise in scams and how to stay safe. Look out for comedic and informative content from recognizable names such as Alexandra Madison (@alexandramadisonn), Theo Shakes (@theo_shakes), and Kristen Knutson (@callmekristenmarie).

From surreal visuals to the real-life voices, every part of the campaign was designed to blend technology and empathy, showing how creative marketing can spark conversation, shift perception, and drive action. Keep it Real brings McAfee’s brand purpose to life in a way that feels real, human, and impossible to ignore.

To view the campaign, submit a story, or learn more about McAfee’s Scam Detector, visit https://www.mcafee.com/en-us/scam-stories/.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee’s consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families, communities, and businesses with the right security at the right moment. For more information, visit https://www.mcafee.com.

Contacts

media@mcafee.com