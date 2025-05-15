Pi Protocol Launches Beta Version; First Stablecoin Platform to Deliver Both Liquidity and Yield

Pi Protocol, the innovative new stablecoin venture led by Tether co-founder Reeve Collins, today launched its beta platform that solves one of stablecoins most persistent challenges: the forced choice between keeping assets liquid as stablecoins or locking them up to earn yield.

Available exclusively on testnet at test.piprotocol.com, Pi Protocol’s beta introduces a three-token architecture that enables users to mint stablecoins (USP) while simultaneously earning yield through separate yield tokens (USI). This design lets users mint stablecoins while a distinct instrument captures yield, allowing users to keep their assets fully liquid while still capturing yield

“Pi Protocol is the next evolution in stablecoin technology by solving one of the fundamental problems in the market today: the choice between liquidity and yield,” said Bundeep Singh Rangar, co-founder and CEO of Pi Protocol. “Our beta release gives early adopters hands-on experience with a solution that does not force users to choose between utilising their assets and earning returns on them.”

The beta experience showcases Pi Protocol’s intuitive approach to complex financial technology. The platform guides users through the complete protocol journey – from minting test USDY tokens and receiving unique yield bearing NFT’s to watching real-time simulated yield generation and participating in reward distribution. Users can claim accumulated returns while maintaining asset liquidity, experiencing the full protocol in a risk-free environment.

“As one of the original architects of the stablecoin, I’ve witnessed the full arc of their evolution, from concept to global utility,” said Reeve Collins, chairman of Pi Protocol. “Yet the core issue remains: the rewards of stablecoin adoption have flowed to centralized entities. Pi Protocol changes that by redirecting value to those who drive it – the people actually using and distributing stablecoins.”

Pi Protocol’s infrastructure integrates high-quality, yield-generating real-world assets (RWAs), delivering significantly enhanced annual percentage rates (APR) without compromising asset quality or decentralisation. This architecture ensures users maintain full control of their assets through transparent, on-chain mechanisms rather than relying on centralised intermediaries.

“The launch of the Pi Protocol testnet is an opportunity for the community to help shape the future of decentralised finance,” Rangar added. “We have designed the interface with user experience as a priority, featuring intuitive navigation and clear visual guidance throughout each step of the process. Users can easily track positions, monitor yield generation and manage assets in real time.”

Beta access is invitation-only through community engagement. Interested users can follow Pi Protocol on social media and join the Discord community for exclusive invite codes.

“We built Tether to put the dollar on the blockchain. Now, we have built Pi Protocol to bring sustainable yield to stablecoins,” Collins said. “We have focused on intuitive design, complete transparency and real returns – principles that will redefine how people think about digital assets. This is the infrastructure that will finally onboard the next billion users to DeFi.”

For more information about Pi Protocol and early access opportunities, visit www.piprotocol.com

About Pi Protocol

Pi Protocol is a decentralised finance (DeFi) infrastructure to collateralise and monetise blockchain-based, yield-bearing real-world assets (RWA) via the issuance of USP stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. Its governance will be driven and conducted by holders of its USPi network token.

For more information, please connect at:

contact@piprotocol.com

www.piprotocol.com

https://x.com/piprotocol

https://www.linkedin.com/company/piprotocol/

Disclaimer

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists. If you are unsure whether this asset is suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

