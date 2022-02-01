Showtime Sound Calls on Sommer Cable for Historic Univ. of Maryland Graduation Event

Leading event production specialists Showtime Sound LLC recently worked on one of the largest post-pandemic educational events ever. At this year’s University of Maryland commencement ceremony, 12,600 graduates were honored from the classes of Summer 2021, Winter 2021 and Spring 2022 on Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

University of Maryland ceremony. Photo by John T. Consoli.

The University of Maryland Office of Special Events reached out to VPC Inc. to provide front-end production management and content creation, and Showtime Sound LLC to round out their team for this special event. Crucial to the entire operation was Showtime’s choice of Sommer Cable for audio, lighting, and video distribution.

Showtime Sound’s Director of Operations and Production Brian Linnemann detailed the scenario, explaining, “The two separate venues housing the ceremonies (Maryland Stadium and Xfinity Center) were drastically different. We integrated Showtime’s audio, lighting, and LED walls with the venues’ existing wealth of technical resources to maximize the production value for the events.”

Showtime relied on their manufacturer partners at L-Acoustics, Absen Inc., Tyler Truss Systems, LLC, and Sommer Cable to ensure a successful event. Marc Chauvin, SSM, MSPM, CTS, Showtime’s Director of Technical Operations elaborated on the choice of cabling, “In thinking of transmission systems for audio, lighting, and video distribution it was clear that we needed a specialized partner and that’s where our relationship with Sommer Cable began.”

As a result, Sommer Cable has become a central aspect at Showtime. “When it came time for us to rebuild our systems,” Chauvin continued, “we made the move to Sommer’s Mercator CAT7 line for multi-channel ethernet-based snake solutions. Using both single, 2-channel, and 4-channel versions, we can seamlessly cover up to 125m with solutions that not only work for our day-to-day production needs and our touring clients, but also as the backbone for the University of Maryland graduation for all aspects of production.”

Brian Linneman added, “We were able to team up with University of Maryland’s game-day staff for cameras, switching and playback. With bi-directional ties into the house systems, we sent audio to the house while they returned playback and IMAG content to us.”

Learn more about Sommer’s Mercator CAT7 cable: https://shop.sommercable.com/en/Cable/Bulk-Cable-Fiber-LAN-CAT/Cat-7-SC-Mercator-CAT-7-PUR-XL-581-0251.html

“With our confidence and experience with the Mercator line,” Marc Chauvin continued, “we have also added inventory in not only 4-channel snake systems, but additionally, we have been using Sommer’s Transit MC123HD hybrid cable as the perfect complement to our small-format audio/video distribution systems, camera work, and also as the integral part of our Follow-Me Tracking Systems that we have been using out on national tours with popular comedian Kevin Hart and other client projects where traditional follow spot systems are not usable.”

Learn more about Sommer’s Transit MC123HD cable:

https://shop.sommercable.com/en/Cable/Bulk-Cable-Video/Hybridkabel-Transit-MC-123-HD-605-0761.html

Chauvin sums up Sommer’s role in the historic event and other Showtime activities, “As a company, we go into our planning and purchasing in a very similar manner to higher education – research and reputation. Having the ability to work directly and have the full support of a manufacturer made our decision to ‘graduate’ to Sommer our educated decision.”

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production. https://www.showtimesoundllc.com

ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA. Jed Larson is COO of the new company, which supplies the North American markets with Sommer’s wide range of innovative and high-quality products. 707.200.4020 http://sommercable.com/en