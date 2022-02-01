Flexpoint Announces Additional Glove Orders from Top Medical Rehabilitation Leader

West Jordan, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022) – Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) is pleased to announce successful delivery of significant glove orders, with additional orders from top innovative medical rehabilitative equipment leader Idrogenet/Gloreha.

Gloreha devices are the most advanced, effective and user-friendly combination of technology to support motor rehabilitation of the upper limb and neurocognitive recovery. Devices that promote the functional recovery of patients and their reintegration into daily life and are applied daily in hospitals and rehab centers all around the world.

“We are grateful for our longstanding relationship with our friends at Idrogenet/Gloreha and their continued application of our patented Bend Sensor® technology into their rapidly expanding and innovative business. I am particularly pleased to announce the early delivery of their latest order.

What is even more exciting is the receipt of an additional, larger order scheduled for delivery in Q1 2023. It is exciting to see the continued growth in these markets, indicating the acceptance and growing demand for their medical devices throughout the world,” stated Flexpoint’s President, Clark Mower. He continued, “We continue to receive orders for future deliveries from this company and other recurring customers. The growth of these glove orders continues to be a significant and regular contributor to Flexpoint’s revenue stream.”

About Idrogenet/Gloreha

Serving patients, doctors, and therapists through therapies and protocols that accompany all stages of the rehabilitation process. Offering hand and upper limb treatment, proprioceptive stimulation, serious motor and cognitive games, and interaction with real objects. Gloreha devices combine several innovative technologies to extend a daily motivating and engaging therapy. The range of Gloreha products guarantee rehabilitative structures technological equipment to support the operational needs of hospitals and rehabs.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company’s patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint’s technology and expertise have been recognized by the world’s elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the “smart” age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from expected results.

