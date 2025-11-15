ShopView Leads Best Heavy-Duty Shop Software Category with Perfect 5.0 Ratings on Major Software Review Sites

Heavy-duty repair shops credit ease of use, industry expertise, and measurable ROI for highest satisfaction scores

ShopView has achieved a perfect 5.0-star rating across major B2B software review platforms including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. The rating is based on 78 verified customer reviews from independent truck, trailer, and equipment repair facility owners. The scores reflect consistent satisfaction across all measured categories including ease of use, customer service, features, and value for money.

The milestone comes as heavy-duty repair shops face increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency amid rising costs and complex fleet service requirements. ShopView’s perfect scores span facilities ranging from small independent shops to multi-location operations with 50+ technicians.

“ShopView changed my perception of shop management systems,” said a verified G2 reviewer managing a multi-location operation. “We went from a 7% net profit margin to a 15% net profit margin. The data is so simple to look at that it drives performance within the shops.”

Customer reviews highlight three consistent themes: operational speed that outpaces legacy systems, immediate usability requiring minimal training, and responsive support from team members with actual heavy-duty repair experience.

“As fast as you can click is as fast as you will get to where you want to be,” wrote Sam R., Service Advisor with over 10 years of industry experience, in his G2 review. “I don’t understand how other companies haven’t been able to update their software by 2025, but they feel like a potato compared to ShopView.”

Unlike generic automotive software adapted for heavy-duty use, ShopView was built specifically for the workflows of truck, trailer, and equipment repair operations. The platform’s industry-specific focus has positioned it as the best heavy-duty shop software for operations requiring DOT compliance tracking, diesel component core management, fleet billing with purchase order routing, and mobile field service capabilities.

“The software is easy to set up and intuitive, making it easy to train technicians,” noted Brian W., Fleet Coordinator, in his G2 review. “Customer support is by far the best I have ever dealt with. Fast replies and go above and beyond to help you solve your problem.”

The rapid adoption time reported by customers contrasts sharply with typical software implementation cycles. “It only took me one day of training to get the hang of ShopView,” reported Eduardo V., Customer Service Specialist. “Now I use it all the time on my phone and tablet while I’m on the road.”

The perfect rating achievement follows the recent launch of ShopCoach AI , which automates work order creation by reducing typical 30-minute processes to under 60 seconds through automated labor time recommendations, parts suggestions, and technician story generation.

The combination of perfect customer ratings, purpose-built functionality, and proven ROI has established ShopView as the best heavy-duty shop software for independent repair facilities seeking to maximize technician productivity and operational efficiency.

The platform integrates with QuickBooks, Interstate Billing Service (IBS), and VIN decoder services, while supporting mobile access for field technicians and remote management.

For more information, visit www.shopview.com

About ShopView

ShopView is heavy-duty shop software built by shop owners for independent truck, trailer, and equipment repair facilities. The company’s fleet maintenance management software serves shops with 3-50+ technicians and multi-location capabilities across North America, maintaining perfect 5.0-star ratings on major software review platforms like G2 and Capterra.

Media Contact: Cody McCarthy

Email: cody@shopview.com

Website: https://shopview.com/

SOURCE: ShopView

