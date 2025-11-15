New to The Street Airs Landmark Show #700 Today at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television

Featured companies include Lionscrest Advisors, DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)), Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOP), and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP).

New to The Street, one of the nation’s leading business television platforms and a top-ranked financial YouTube channel, announces the broadcast of its milestone Show #700 airing today at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming.

This landmark episode underscores the brand’s rapid expansion across national television, digital, social, and outdoor media – showcasing innovative public and private companies shaping the next decade of technology, finance, healthcare, and consumer culture.

Featured Companies on Episode #700

Lionscrest Advisors

A global advisory and investment firm known for its strategic insight across capital markets, M&A, and corporate finance. Lionscrest provides institutional-grade advisory services to clients navigating complex financial landscapes worldwide.

DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT)

A leader in enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, digital asset monetization, and data management. DVLT continues to advance AI-driven business intelligence solutions that help organizations unlock and monetize their data ecosystems.

Pudgy Penguins (PudgyPenguins)

A global consumer brand that has successfully expanded from blockchain culture into toys, licensing, digital IP, and mainstream media. Pudgy Penguins is among the fastest-growing Web3-native franchises with international retail distribution.

Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOP)

The company behind MobiCard, a digital business card and networking system that is transforming how individuals and businesses connect, share, and track professional interactions through mobile and cloud-based technology.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

A late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics targeting difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. ACXP’s pipeline addresses major unmet medical needs, including C. difficile and other Gram-positive pathogens.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is the leading multi-channel financial media platform featuring weekly sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, combined with one of the fastest-growing business YouTube channels in the industry. The platform integrates long-form interviews, television commercials, earned media, and iconic Times Square billboard exposure, offering companies a comprehensive and predictable national media presence.

With over 3.8M YouTube subscribers, national cable distribution reaching more than 200 million homes, and powerful social channels across LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook, New to The Street delivers unmatched visibility for emerging growth companies, mid-cap leaders, and global brands.

