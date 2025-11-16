Doha Tattoo Festival Announced as Ticket Sales Officially Open

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), the first edition of the Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo) will be held from 16 to 20 December 2025 at Katara Cultural Village.

A press conference held at Katara Cultural Village unveiled the line-up of participating bands and ticket details, attended by members of the Doha Tattoo organising committee and partner representatives.

The Doha Tattoo will combine precision with musical artistry, showcasing performances by distinguished musical bands from seven countries: the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Turkia, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan , the Sultanate of Oman, Kazakhstan, and the State of Qatar.

The participating line-up includes the Irish Guards and the Royal Air Force Music Services from the United Kingdom, the United States Air Force Honor Guard, the Ottoman Mehter Band from Turkey, the Jordanian Armed Forces Band, the Royal Guard of Oman Band, and the Central Military Band of the Kazakh Ministry of Defence. The festival will also feature notable Qatari participation from musical units representing the Ministries of Defence and Interior, the Amiri Guard, the Ministry of Culture and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

The organising committee announced that tickets are now available to the public through https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/qa/dohatatoo offered at accessible rates to encourage wide participation. Tickets are available in three categories: QAR 15, QAR 30, and QAR 100.

The committee also announced the festival’s main partners, led by Qatar Airways as the Platinum Partner, along with Katara Hospitality, Vodafone Qatar, Qatar Insurance Company and Shati Al Bahar Group as strategic partners.

For further information and the latest announcements about the festival, please visit the official website: www.dohatattoo.qa/

-Ends-

About Doha Tattoo

The Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo) marks the first-ever edition of this prestigious global event to be held in the Middle East, continuing the legacy of the world-renowned “Tattoo” festivals that trace their origins back to the 19th century, when music performances were organized across Europe to celebrate discipline, artistry, and collective harmony.

The festival brings together elite music bands from around the world live performances that blend precision and creative expression, offering a truly unique experience that celebrates music, culture, and human unity in an atmosphere of artistic excellence and festivity.

The Qatari edition is distinguished by its special character, seamlessly merging local Qatari heritage elements with international performances to create a vivid artistic showcase that unites tradition and innovation. The festival is expected to serve as a creative platform that bridges military artistry and global music, presenting a first-of-its-kind experience in the region-one that fosters cultural dialogue and highlights Doha’s ability to host world-class events that harmonize heritage, creativity, and unity through the universal language of music.

CONTACT:

Pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

+974 33924466

SOURCE: Visit Qatar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire