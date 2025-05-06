ShengShu Technology Partners with Lenovo to Bring Vidu’s Generative Video Solution to Lenovo PCs and Smart Hardware Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vidu, the flagship product of ShengShu Technology and a pioneer in generative AI video, is announcing a strategic partnership with Lenovo that will introduce Lenovo PCs bundled with Vidu’s industry-leading generative video solution that streamlines the production of high-end visual effects with text or image prompts.

The rising influence of content creators is driving a new wave of creative professionals (and influencers) fueling the digital content creation industry’s projected 13.9% annual growth between 2025 and 2030. This shift is accelerating the interest in lightweight but high-performance, AI-enabled PCs (AI-PCs) that are optimized for speed and the processing demands of a generative video platform.

Driven by its mission to lower the barrier to create professional video content, enabling users to focus more on their creative vision rather than being held back by a lack of technical expertise, Vidu recently introduced its latest groundbreaking generative video model, Vidu Q1:

First-to-Last-Frame – Vidu Q1 offers cinematic-quality transitions that rival those created by VFX artists. Upload two images or frames and type a text command, which generates a believable transition clip with minimal randomness.

– Vidu Q1 offers cinematic-quality transitions that rival those created by VFX artists. Upload two images or frames and type a text command, which generates a believable transition clip with minimal randomness. 1080p Video Output – Vidu Q1 supports generating up to a five second clip in high definition 1080p, while reducing rendering wait times.

– Vidu Q1 supports generating up to a five second clip in high definition 1080p, while reducing rendering wait times. AI Sound Effects – Generate background music or sound effects in an industry-first 48 kHz, high-resolution, HD audio, which can also be prompted to match the mood and tone of any video clip. Vidu Q1 also offers precise controls including the ability to fix audio onto timestamps with text-prompts, and also layering multiple audio tracks for up to ten seconds per track.

– Generate background music or sound effects in an industry-first 48 kHz, high-resolution, HD audio, which can also be prompted to match the mood and tone of any video clip. Vidu Q1 also offers precise controls including the ability to fix audio onto timestamps with text-prompts, and also layering multiple audio tracks for up to ten seconds per track. Animated Character Transitions – Users will now enjoy a higher consistency and expressiveness for generated animated characters, including more cinematic and natural-looking transitions between frames.

By fully harnessing Lenovo’s high-performance hardware, users can bring their most ambitious ideas to life that were once considered out of reach without the resources of Hollywood studios. The result is the empowerment of a new generation of creatives, and the ability to lower the cost and time for creating visual effects, be it for film and television or advertising, gaming and even education.

“The future of generative video depends not only on breakthroughs in technology, but also hinges on powerful hardware. The cooperation with Lenovo is not only about offering a cutting-edge technical solution for producing video content, but also about perfecting the workflow of developing creatives in a way that lowers the barrier to entry,” said Wang Chuan, Vice President of Commercialization of ShengShu Technology. “By combining high-performance hardware with Vidu, users gain access to a portable creative engine that empowers creativity without restriction.”

“AI video is reshaping the content creation model, and PC devices are the key to unleashing the potential of AI,” said a Lenovo spokesperson. “The cooperation with ShengShu Technology will promote the in-depth application of AI video generation technology on PCs and other devices, providing more powerful productivity tools for creators around the world.”

But this partnership is only the beginning for both ShengShu Technology and Lenovo. As AI-powered solutions become increasingly integrated into hardware, users can expect even more powerful, personalized explorations of generative video solutions optimized not only by AI-PCs, but also other devices.

To learn more about Vidu, please visit https://www.vidu.com

To learn more about Vidu API platform, please visit https://platform.vidu.com/

About ShengShu Technology

Founded in March 2023, ShengShu Technology is a world-leading artificial intelligence company, specializing in the development of Multimodal Large Language Models. Driven by innovation, the company delivers cutting-edge MaaS and SaaS products that revolutionize creative production by enabling smarter, faster, and more scalable content creation. With its flagship video generation platform Vidu, ShengShu Technology’s solutions have reached more than 200 countries and regions around the world, spanning fields including interactive entertainment, advertising, film, animation, cultural tourism, and more.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shengshu-technology-partners-with-lenovo-to-bring-vidus-generative-video-solution-to-lenovo-pcs-and-smart-hardware-ecosystem-302446712.html

SOURCE ShengShu Technology