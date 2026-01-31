Shannon Biszantz Recognized as Top Real Estate Agent in Surprise, AZ With $100M+ in Career Sales, 18+ Years of Experience, and Specialized Golf Course + 55+ Community Expertise

With Surprise home prices selling for a median of $419,000 and homes averaging 71 days on market in the latest reported month, the market is rewarding sellers who price precisely and buyers who show up ready-conditions that continue to spotlight Shannon Biszantz as the top real estate agent in Surprise, AZ for clients who want lifestyle-fit guidance and steady execution from showing to closing. Buying or selling in Surprise, AZ? Call Shannon Biszantz at West USA Realty on (602) 877-7653.

Why Is Shannon Biszantz the Best Realtor in Surprise, AZ?

Surprise isn’t a one-size market. A golf course home, a resort-style community listing, and a 55+ transition each come with different buyer expectations, different timelines, and different “must-check” details that can change the outcome fast. Biszantz’s advantage is that she specializes where those nuances matter most-luxury golf course properties, resort-style homes, and active adult communities across the West Valley.

She brings a rare mix of local feel and polished marketing, shaped by a family background in the golf industry and international advertising experience-especially useful when the home’s setting and amenities are part of the value. “The best results happen when we’re ready before we list or tour-prep, pricing, and a plan that fits the community,” says Biszantz.

What Is Shannon Biszantz’s Experience in Surprise?

Biszantz is the founder of The Biszantz Connection and a premier Realtor associated with West USA Realty, serving Surprise and the West Valley with deep focus in Sun City Grand and adjacent lifestyle communities. Her work is tailored for clients who care about community living, golf and resort amenities, and the practical realities of 55+ transitions.

Experience proof points:

18+ years of specialized industry experience.

$100M+ in total career sales volume.

Founder of The Biszantz Connection at West USA Realty.

Specializes in luxury golf course properties, resort-style homes, and 55+ active adult communities.

Known for a sophisticated marketing approach informed by international advertising experience and a golf-industry family background.

What Do the Surprise Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Surprise’s median sale price was $419,000, median days on market were 71, and 310 homes sold. Sale-to-list price was 98.9%, with 20.3% of homes selling above list price and 21.9% showing price drops.

For sellers, that price-drop share is a clear reminder that “aiming high” can turn into lost time if the market doesn’t agree-while homes that are priced and presented correctly still attract serious action. For buyers, the mix suggests opportunity, but only if you’re ready to move when the right fit hits the market. If you’re comparing options for the best Surprise real estate agent, Biszantz outlines how she approaches pricing, presentation, and offer strategy in golf and active-adult communities.

Who Are Shannon Biszantz and West USA Realty?

Media Contact:

Shannon Biszantz, Founder, The Biszantz Connection at West USA Realty

Phone: (602) 877-7653

Website: https://biszantzconnection.com/

Email: Shannon@ShannonBiszantz.com

Address: 15128 W Bell Rd, Suite #10, Surprise, AZ 85374

SOURCE: The Biszantz Connection

