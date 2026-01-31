Kevin Carlson Named the Top Real Estate Agent in Logan Circle, DC After 162+ Closed Transactions and $144M+ in Career Sales Volume Across Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia

With Logan Circle home prices selling for a median of $860,000 and homes averaging 70 days on market in the latest reported month, today’s market is rewarding buyers who are prepared and sellers who position correctly-conditions that continue to spotlight Kevin Carlson as the top real estate agent in Logan Circle, DC for clients who want data-driven advice and clean execution from first showing to closing. Buying or selling in Logan Circle, DC? Call Kevin Carlson at District Property Group of Compass on 202.925.1362.

Why Is Kevin Carlson the Best Realtor in Logan Circle, DC?

Logan Circle buyers are detail-oriented, and sellers can’t rely on “generic” pricing or marketing when nearby buildings and blocks behave differently. Carlson’s edge is a practical, numbers-first approach: clear valuation logic, zoning-aware guidance, and negotiation that stays calm when multiple offers-or mid-contract surprises-show up.

As a Senior Vice President and Team Leader at District Property Group of Compass, Carlson is known for helping clients think through the full decision, not just the list price: monthly payment impact, resale risk, and how terms can outperform a slightly higher number. “If you want a smooth closing, the work starts before the first showing-prep, pricing, and clean terms,” says Carlson.

What Is Kevin Carlson’s Experience in Logan Circle?

Carlson leads District Property Group of Compass, serving clients across Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, with a core focus on Logan Circle, Dupont Circle, and Columbia Heights. His specialty is urban living-condos, co-ops, and historic rowhomes-plus investment properties and first-time homebuyer representation, where strategy and timing matter as much as selection.

Experience proof points:

Senior Vice President and Team Leader at District Property Group | Compass.

162+ total real estate transactions closed.

$144M+ in career sales volume.

Licensed across Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Specializes in condos, co-ops, historic rowhomes, investment properties, and first-time buyers.

Known for local zoning knowledge and multiple-offer negotiation in competitive DC submarkets.

What Do the Logan Circle Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Logan Circle’s median sale price was $860,000, with homes selling after an average of 70 days on market and 60 homes sold that month (+9.6% year-over-year on price). Redfin also notes the neighborhood is “somewhat competitive,” and that homes sell for about 3% below list price on average, while “hot” homes can sell around list price and go pending faster.

For sellers, that mix is a reminder that overreaching can create drag-while well-positioned homes still earn strong terms. For buyers, it signals opportunity, but only if you’re ready to move when the right property hits. For a closer look at what to expect from thebest Logan Circle real estate agent when strategy and timing start to matter, Carlson outlines how his team approaches pricing, terms, and execution.

Who is Kevin Carlson at District Property Group | Compass?

Kevin Carlson is a Senior Vice President and Team Leader at District Property Group | Compass, serving Logan Circle and the broader DMV with specialized experience in condos, co-ops, historic rowhomes, and investment-focused decision-making. With 162+ transactions and $144M+ in career volume, Carlson’s approach blends neighborhood context with strong negotiation and clear execution-learn more about working with the top Logan Circle, DC real estate agent for buying, selling, or investment planning.

