SetSchedule 3.3.4 Update Supports Global Sign-in and Chat Hyperlinks

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SetSchedule continues to make strides in their mission to create a professional community that reaches the entire globe.

With their latest release of 3.3.4 update, users can now create their SetID for the SetSchedule app from anywhere in the world. With the new hyperlinks in chat feature, users can also now share more content from the web with their connections. This new update allows both the sender and receiver browse to any URL while conversing.

“Many of our users have said they wish SetSchedule was available where it wasn’t, so we’re excited to announce that it’s now available worldwide! This expansion will allow users in any country to register or sign up for the SetSchedule app from anywhere in the world,” said CEO Roy Dekel.

“This will help users get connected with US professionals from any location or industry. It will also help users meet other professionals finding investors for their business or just making quality connections with people who also love exploring new ideas!”

As of now, you can download SetSchedule 3.3.4 on the desktop, iOS and Android versions of the app.

SetSchedule is an American technology company that disrupts the real estate industry by leveraging SAAS and consumer cloud communication products, artificial intelligence, and autonomous business flow applications to eliminate the struggle behind establishing a connection.

SetSchedule’s goal is to innovate the real estate industry with cutting-edge tools that allow for better connections, easier communication, and stronger relationships between consumers and their local experts.

