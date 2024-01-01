SellYourMac Expands to Canada, Offering Canadians a Trusted Way to Sell, Reuse, and Recycle Apple Devices

SYM, an OWC Company, Launches SYM Canada at www.sellyourmac.ca

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SellYourMac.com (SYM), a reCommerce and IT asset transition service company committed to reusing, repurposing, and recycling used Apple products, today announced the launch of SellYourMac Canada, now available at www.sellyourmac.ca. Canadian customers can now easily and securely sell their used Apple devices for top value while contributing to sustainability and responsible e-waste management.





Part of the Other World Computing (OWC) family of companies, SYM Canada buys and sells used Apple computers, iPhones, iPads, and accessories. Its mission is to help reduce the amount of e-waste hitting landfills and dumps, and help individuals, schools, businesses, and other organizations offset the high costs of upgrading to newer electronic devices by purchasing their old ones. Because SYM deals solely with Apple products, it is more accurate than its competitors in assessing and pricing these products, enabling SYM to pay more than the competition.

“Expanding to Canada allows us to extend our mission of reuse and sustainability to a new community of Apple users,” said Jon Murphy, General Manager, ITAD Other World Computing (OWC). “We’ve helped more than 100,000 customers in the U.S. recoup value from their devices, and now Canadians can experience that same level of trust, convenience, and service – right in their own backyard.”

Products purchased by SYM include Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, Cinema Display, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV. SYM no longer purchases pre-Intel-based Apple computers. However, SYM will responsibly recycle these devices with the help of its r2 and e-Stewards certified (zero-landfill) recycling partners. To learn more, please visit: https://www.sellyourmac.ca/.

About SellYourMac.com (SYM)

Founded in 2006 and branded as SYM (SellYourMac.com) in 2009, SYM is positioning itself to become the world’s largest and most trusted purchaser of used Apple computers, iPhones, and iPads. SYM has since grown to occupy an 8,000 sq. ft. facility in Blue Ash, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati. SYM has built its reputation on superior customer service and by offering top-dollar payouts for used Apple products. SYM has helped more than 100,000 customers recoup value from their used devices, having paid out over $68,332,115 to date.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

