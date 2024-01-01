Nintendo and Laced Records Announce The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Vinyl Soundtrack Collection

You Can Now Pre-Purchase the Score from the Epic Adventure in a Collectible Double LP or Premium 8-LP Box Set coming June 2026

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From the haunting piano notes of its main theme to the heart-swelling orchestral finale of “Epilogue,” The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has one of the most memorable and unique soundtracks in the epic adventure game series. And soon you’ll be able to bring the feeling of traversing the vast fields of Hyrule with you into this world, by pre-purchasing new vinyl collections of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild soundtrack.









Nintendo has partnered with Laced Records to bring the sweeping music of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to fans with collectible vinyl collaborations arriving June 19, 2026: a double LP and an epic 8-LP box set, both available as limited-edition colored vinyl or standard black vinyl and featuring archival artwork created by the game development team. Pre-purchase for the limited-edition colored vinyl collections is available today on My Nintendo Store and at Laced Records.

The limited-edition double-LP set features blue-and-white marbled heavyweight discs packaged in a wide-spined outer sleeve with printed inner sleeve. The limited-edition 8-LP Box Set features alternative blue and gold splatter effect heavyweight discs with printed disc inners and spined inner sleeves, housed in a rigid board dual slipcase. These limited-edition versions will be available directly from Laced Records, My Nintendo Store, Nintendo NEW YORK and Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO while supplies last. The standard-edition black vinyl versions will be available at select retailers.

The 8-LP Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack Box Set includes 130 tracks, all newly remastered for the vinyl format. Each of the eight discs is sequenced around a theme, which mirrors the progression of the game experience. Themes revolve around exploring the Kingdom of Hyrule, freeing the Divine Beasts from Calamity Ganon’s hold and discovering the mysteries of the Shrines.

The Double-LP set features 34 select tracks, including fan-favorite musical cues like “Overworld (Day),” “Great Fairy Fountain,” and “Hyrule Castle” – all chosen to create an aural landscape that transports listeners back to the final days of the Great Calamity.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the first major Nintendo game soundtracks being made available on vinyl outside of Japan, and these collections highlight the game’s distinct musical palette, created by composers Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, Hajime Wakai and Soshi Abe – from the gentle piano that underscores the open world exploration to the rhythmic tension of enemy battles to the alien sounds that accompany Sheikah technology.

The soundtrack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also available to stream through Nintendo Music1, an exclusive smart-device app for Nintendo Switch Online members featuring music from an array of Nintendo titles ranging from the original Legend of Zelda game to Super Mario Galaxy to Kirby and the Forgotten Land and more. Users can create playlists, get recommendations and even hide spoiler tracks for unfinished games.

For more information on the Legend of Zelda series, please visit the Legend of Zelda Portal page at Nintendo.com.

