Seedbanks.com is an independent directory cataloguing cannabis seedbanks, breeders, and strain genetics worldwide, with shipping, payment, and germination data for each verified vendor. From Weedmaps co-founder Justin Hartfield.

Seedbanks.com launched today as an independent global directory of cannabis seedbanks, breeders, and strain genetics, indexing operators by country, shipping policy, payment methods, and germination guarantee terms. Built by Justin Hartfield, co-founder of Weedmaps, the site accepts no paid placement from listed seedbanks. Its focus remains straightforward: detail who sells what, ships where, under what conditions, and with what genetic background. Users can filter results to match their location and needs.

The directory lists over 200 seedbanks and breeders at launch, from established European names like Sensi Seeds and Dutch Passion to North American players such as DNA Genetics and Humboldt Seed Co., plus emerging autoflower specialists in Spain, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Each entry notes shipping destinations, payment options including credit cards, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and cash by mail, plus details on discreet packaging, germination guarantees, and available seed types-feminized, autoflower, regular, or CBD-dominant. The strain database ties cultivars to their breeders, parent strains where known, flowering times, and yields. Filters allow sorting by destination, payment, seed type, and price per seed. Top-rated options stand out through user-driven metrics: ILGM scores high for 95%+ germination rates verified by third-party labs and free replacement seeds, while Seedsman offers broad strain variety with bulk discounts but mixed customs success. Crop King Seeds draws praise for beginner packs at $5-7 per seed, though some note slower shipping from Canada.

Cannabis seed sales navigate a patchwork of regulations, where seeds often qualify as legal collectibles even as cultivation faces limits. Carriers like USPS show higher customs clearance for vacuum-sealed, odor-proof packs under 100 grams, compared to UPS’s stricter scans. Online guides from affiliates prioritize commissions over data, pushing high-payout banks regardless of delivery records or seed viability. Seedbanks.com counters this by listing all operators equally, without affiliate links. It emphasizes delivery success rates, lab-tested germination above 90%, THC/CBD profiles, mold resistance, and customer feedback aggregated from Trustpilot and Reddit. One ILGM reviewer noted, “90% germinated on first try, stealth pack arrived in 10 days-no issues.” Scam warnings flag banks with unresolved chargebacks or fake reviews, while value benchmarks highlight feminized seeds averaging $8-12 each versus autoflowers at $10-15, with promotions like 10 free seeds on 50+ packs boosting cost per viable seed below $6.

“The seed market is where every cannabis supply chain begins, and it’s the least transparent part of the industry,” said Justin Hartfield. “If a grower can’t trust the genetics in the envelope, nothing downstream matters. We built Seedbanks.com so anyone-from hobbyist to licensed cultivator-can compare operators on data that predicts a successful grow.”

Seedbanks.com plans quarterly reports on delivery rates from anonymized surveys, plus strain genealogies for top commercial varieties. It holds no inventory, processes no payments, and shares its scoring methods openly.

FAQ

How do stealth shipping practices vary by seed bank, and what tips improve customs success?

Top banks like ILGM use vacuum-sealing and decoy packaging such as vitamin bottles; Seedsman opts for mylar bags with no plant markings. USPS clears 85-90% of small discreet parcels per user reports, outperforming UPS at 70%. Tips include orders under 50 seeds, avoiding high-risk holidays, and choosing banks with tracked options.

What seed quality metrics should buyers check, and how do top banks compare?

Look for lab certificates showing >90% germination, genetic purity, THC/CBD levels, and mold resistance. ILGM provides third-party tests averaging 96% germination; Crop King Seeds offers purity docs but lower 88% rates in reviews. Avoid unverified claims-reputable banks disclose parent lineage and yield data.

Which strains suit beginners, and how do seed banks guide selection for indoor/outdoor grows?

Novices favor low-maintenance indicas like Northern Lights for relaxation and 8-week harvests, or autoflowers like Auto Blueberry for light-independent cycles. Sativas like Green Crack suit creative effects but stretch tall outdoors. Banks like Seedsman recommend indoor packs with 400g/m² yields; Humboldt Seed Co. lists outdoor performers with pest resistance.

Directory updates continue at Seedbanks.com.

About Seedbanks.com

Seedbanks.com is an independent global directory of cannabis seedbanks, breeders, and strain genetics, covering shipping policies, payment methods, germination data, and breeder lineage across more than 230 vendors and 400 breeders worldwide. The platform indexes feminised, autoflower, regular, fast-version, and CBD-dominant inventory under a single comparison layer. Built by Justin Hartfield, co-founder of Weedmaps.

About Justin Hartfield

Justin Hartfield is the co-founder of Weedmaps and the founder of Real Tested Inc., a digital media company that builds independent, editorially driven consumer directories across cannabis, health, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Real Tested Inc. operates a portfolio of consumer information platforms serving millions of readers worldwide.

Contact Info

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone: +1(833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire