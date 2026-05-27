Classover appoints Cloud & AI Infrastructure Architect, Abdalrahman Nasser, as Corporate Advisor to support Cloud & AI Infrastructure Strategy

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) (“Classover” or the “Company”), a provider of K-12 AI education and emerging AI infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Abdalrahman Nasser as a Corporate Advisor. Mr. Nasser will provide strategic technical consulting to support the Company’s expansion into Cloud, AI compute infrastructure and cloud services platforms.

Mr. Nasser currently serves as a Solutions Architect at Core42. His professional background includes cloud architecture and cloud technical roles at RSA Security, Oracle, Vodafone Business and Bespin Global (e& Company). He is also completing his master’s degree in Cybersecurity at Harvard University.

Under this advisory framework, Mr. Nasser’s technical consulting will focus on cloud infrastructure strategy, AI infrastructure scalability, and GPUaaS architecture. This includes providing guidance on multi-tenant cloud infrastructure, performance scaling, enterprise AI workloads, and secure workload isolation.

Additionally, Mr. Nasser will provide technical consulting on enterprise-level multi-cloud feasibility, vendor evaluation frameworks, and infrastructure-level risk mitigation. This work will include guidance on cloud security frameworks, governance, and workload isolation architectures to support the platform’s positioning for enterprise clients, aligning with the Company’s previously announced plan to rebrand as KIDZ AI Inc.

“Building AI infrastructure is not only about adding compute capacity; it is about designing secure, scalable, and reliable platforms that enterprises can trust,” stated Mr. Nasser. “I look forward to supporting Classover as it advances its AI compute and cloud infrastructure strategy.”

Classover Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie Luo stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Nasser to our team. His addition will reinforce the Company’s capabilities, enabling us to better pave our path toward specialization in Cloud & AI infrastructure. With him on board, we are even more confident in meeting the high-standard demands of institutional commercial applications.”

About Classover

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. The Company has announced its intention to rebrand as KIDZ AI Inc. to reflect its strategic expansion into AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms, and data center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover’s control including, but not limited to: Classover’s ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover’s financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover’s ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover’s financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover’s filings with the SEC. Classover’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire