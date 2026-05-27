Evghenia Guțul, the democratically elected Head (Bashkan) of the Gagauz Autonomous Region, has released her new book, The Guțul Case: Anatomy of Political Persecution, a compelling collection of prison-written letters documenting her detention, legal proceedings, and concerns regarding political freedoms and democratic governance in Moldova.

Written during her time in confinement, the publication consists of 30 personal letters that provide readers with a direct and deeply personal account of imprisonment, political pressure, and the emotional and psychological realities of prolonged detention. Through these letters, Guțul reflects on the legal process surrounding her case while also addressing broader questions related to regional autonomy, judicial independence, media freedom, and political pluralism.

The book is available for free download in English, Turkish, and Russian through www.egutul.com , making it accessible to an international audience interested in contemporary political developments, human rights issues, and democratic processes in Eastern Europe.

According to the publication, Guțul argues that the pressure directed against her extends beyond an individual political case and reflects wider tensions surrounding democratic institutions and regional representation in Moldova. The letters describe what she characterizes as systematic attempts to weaken the autonomy of Gagauzia while limiting political opposition and independent public voices.

In addition to discussing political and legal developments, the publication provides a personal perspective on the human impact of detention. Guțul writes openly about separation from family, uncertainty surrounding legal proceedings, and the emotional strain associated with confinement. The letters aim to offer readers an unfiltered account of life behind prison walls while highlighting concerns about transparency and fairness within the judicial process.

The release has already attracted international attention from legal observers, journalists, political analysts, and human rights advocates monitoring developments in Moldova and the broader region. The publication is expected to contribute to ongoing discussions concerning political freedoms, democratic accountability, and the rule of law.

The book also raises questions regarding procedural fairness and due process in politically sensitive cases. Guțul maintains that the legal proceedings against her contain multiple irregularities and argues that the outcome of the case was influenced by political considerations rather than legal merit.

As Moldova continues its path toward closer European integration, the publication adds a new dimension to international conversations surrounding democratic standards, institutional independence, and political rights within the country.

About the Book

The Guțul Case: Anatomy of Political Persecution is a collection of 30 prison-written letters authored by Evghenia Guțul during her detention. The book explores themes of democracy, political pressure, judicial independence, regional autonomy, and human rights through a first-hand narrative account.

About Evghenia Guțul

Evghenia Guțul is the elected Head (Bashkan) of Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial region within the Republic of Moldova. Since her election in 2023, she has become a prominent political figure in discussions surrounding regional governance, democratic representation, and relations between regional and central authorities.

Media Contact:

Author Name: Gonzalo Boye

Email: press@egutul.com

Website: http://www.egutul.com

SOURCE: The Guțul Case: Anatomy of Political Persecution

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