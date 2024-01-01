Second Channel and Expanded Programming Compel Caribbean Broadcast Network to Add Third Server from PlayBox Neo

Island TV, a rapidly growing Caribbean television network based in Miami, just installed its third single-channel AirBox Neo-20 server from PlayBox Neo while updating its existing servers. With the recent launch of Island TV Plus (an English-language OTT channel), expansion of Island TV’s cable and digital platform offerings, and a brand-new studio, the network’s equipment needed to keep pace.

“We’re building the premiere Caribbean platform,” said Fred Beliard, Co-Owner, Island TV, “We currently have over 4,000 shows available on demand, and need the most flexible and reliable equipment to support our growth. PlayBox Neo has been an important part of our story since we selected their system for playout and channel branding five years ago. We have the complete Channel-in-a-Box solution from PlayBox Neo – with all software and hardware. Everyone on Island TV is impressed with the reliability of their system and their IT support personnel. The servers we had prior to PlayBox Neo would freeze several times a day. We no longer worry about that. Sadek Labib (U.S. IT Support Manager, PlayBox Neo) has been a real gamechanger for our playout operations.”

The third AirBox Neo-20 server handles ingest and playout for Island TV Plus, an English-language OTT platform with a broader Caribbean appeal than the Creole-language programming found on Island TV. Both channels provide live, 24/7 coverage of news, concerts, entertainment, politics, and talk shows celebrating Caribbean culture. The PlayBox Neo set up at Island TV and Island TV Plus schedules programs, commercials and promos for a fully automated playout model.

All three single-channel AirBox Neo servers run the latest Neo-20 software, along with the TitleBox Neo graphics generator for graphics overlay and the ListBox Neo offline schedule editor for scheduling. The servers are configured for content ingest, master playout and backup, with TitleBox Neo-20 providing fully interactive 4K UHD/HD/SD channel branding. Utilizing both AirBox Neo -20 and TitleBox Neo-20, Island TV can perform file-based video playback, and live pass-through streaming with graphic overlays.

“We couldn’t be happier with PlayBox Neo,” said Frantz Parisot, Island TV, Chief Engineer. “What I’m most impressed with is the software. It’s been so easy to use, integrates within our existing workflow, and its reliability means we’re free to focus on other things without worrying about playout. It’s flexible, we can insert additional files or switch to a fully live broadcast on any channel at any time. We’ve incorporated the three PlayBox Neo servers into our existing network, including our NAS (Network Attached Storage) and our FTP server. It’s a very powerful system.”

A new studio in Medley, Florida will be the network’s home base by the end of this year. And two of the largest cable providers in the West Indies – Digicel and Flow Cable – recently signed to carry Island TV Plus programming to its audience located on 15 Caribbean islands.

Island TV’s mix of live and recorded programming runs on regional broadcast stations in Florida and the Caribbean via cable and over-the-air. Island TV is also available worldwide via its website and digital apps. The Island TV Plus app is available on Apple’s App Store, Google Play, Roku, Amazon, and Toober.

“As we continue to grow, it’s reassuring to know that PlayBox Neo will be there to support us,” added Béliard. “Their technical support is available to us 24/7. Our contact at PlayBox, Van Duke, always finds a way to get any issue we’re having solved.”

“We couldn’t be happier to be a part of Island TV’s growth over the past few years,” said Van Duke, U.S. Director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “They produce and stream a massive amount of programming to a geographically diverse audience. While their audience and content generation continue to expand, we will support them with our latest ingest, playout and branding technology.”

PlayBox Neo solutions are based on modular products and services which can be easily customized to provide the exact capability needed for any scale of channel playout management – from ingest and scheduling right through to transmission. At the heart of the PlayBox Neo line up is AirBox Neo-20, a universal playout and IP streaming solution.

AirBox Neo-20 offers automated content streaming and broadcast playout with 4K-UHD optimization for every type of TV channel ranging from cloud-based, satellite, cable head-ends, over-the-air broadcast, corporate TV, internet-based TV, and others.

Channel-in-a-Box provides all-in-one solutions for channels up to UHD and is the world’s best-selling playout and channel branding system. A complete turnkey broadcast television playout server suite is designed for single-channel or multiple operations. Channel-in-a-Box provides all the facilities needed to keep a channel on-air, combining AirBox Neo-20 playout automation, ListBox Neo-20 scheduling, TitleBox Neo-20 interactive CG and graphics, Capture Suite content ingest and Media Gateway live delivery.With the increasing number of media organizations migrating from SDI to SDI/IP hybrid or fully IP operation, all products gain SMPTE ST 2110 input and output via Decklink IP/SDI HD, DeckLink IP HD Optical and DeckLink IP HD cards.

For more information on PlayBox Neo, please visit PlayBox Neo at www.playboxneo.com