Youtuber Cerebral Party Educates Viewers About Cerebral Palsy with the Help of Marshall Electronics

MIAMI, FL, OCTOBER 29, 2024 – Michael Traband is a YouTube content creator whose channel, Cerebral Party, focuses on living with cerebral palsy. He makes videos of his daily life as well as the products that he likes and uses. With almost two thousand subscribers on YouTube, Traband aims to educate people about cerebral palsy and hopes that his channel will benefit others in learning about those with this physical disability.

On top of running his successful YouTube channel, Traband also volunteers at his local church, Grace Church in Miami, FL, where he is an active member of the church youth group, Grace Youth. Traband runs the tech for the group, including managing the projector content and was in search of the perfect monitor to assist with the presentations. He found the solution with Marshall Electronics V-LCD173HR 17.3” Professional LCD Rack Mount / Desktop Monitor.

“I did a lot of research about different monitors and Marshall continued to come up as the top choice,” shares Traband. “The Marshall team provided great customer support and worked with me to help get everything set up that I needed. One of my favorite features is the size of the monitor. I like how large it is because it allows me to see everything going on and ensure I am not missing any important video footage.”

Another favorite feature for Traband is the brightness control knob. “If it gets dark in the church, I can easily adjust the lighting to ensure the service is properly captured,” he shares. “Also, when I power on the monitor, I do not have to start over as all the settings are automatically saved from when it was turned off. This makes it easy and reliable.”

The Marshall V-LCD173HR 17.3-inch native resolution (1920 x 1080) production monitor comes with a range of professional adjustment settings and convenient HDMI/HDSDI inputs and outputs. The Marshall V-LCD173HR comes with built-in histogram, peaking, false color, exposure, adjustable safety markers, and more, and can monitor up to two audio channels as well.

The V-LCD173HR offers unprecedented value for the price and has a versatile 6RU frame that can be rack mounted or used on a desktop. The V-LCD173HR can also convert between HDMI and SDI signals. The rack mount is the right choice for a variety of applications including broadcast, live streaming, production, cinema, film, control rooms and field monitors.