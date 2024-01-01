Videojet to Showcase Innovative Coding and Marking Solutions at Pack Expo 2024

Industry leader to launch new laser marking solution and offer guided tours of their “pack to pallet” solution suite

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Inkjet—Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, will showcase its latest product innovations designed to enhance manufacturers’ packaging operations at the Pack Expo International packaging and processing show, McCormick Place booth S-2030 in Chicago, November 3-6, 2024.





At the event, Videojet experts will host “Pack to Pallet” guided tours that offer an immersive look into the company’s comprehensive range of integrated coding and marking solutions. From printers to lasers and software, Videojet solutions are engineered to address manufacturers’ end-to-end package coding requirements, with capabilities to print and mark on everything from primary and secondary packaging to tertiary packaging including stretch-wrapped pallets. Videojet President Ondrej Kruk is slated to present the company’s most recent innovation—an advanced UV laser marking system—at a special showcase event to take place at the Videojet booth. This exciting unveiling will occur on Monday, November 4th, at 10 a.m. CST.

Visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to explore the world of advanced laser marking by engaging in a virtual reality experience offered throughout the duration of the show.

Videojet solutions to be highlighted at Pack Expo 2024

Pack Expo attendees can see Videojet Remote Service interface with all equipment in the booth and explore the latest Videojet printers and laser marking systems:

Videojet 2380 LCM printer: New in 2024 and recently enhanced with the capability to manage up to four printheads with a single controller, the 2380 can print on multiple sides of cases and cartons. Its direct-to-box printing functionality reduces pre-printed case and carton inventories to decrease costs, storage needs and waste, while allowing for quick changes in print content. A complete large character marking system, the 2380 LCM prints durable high-resolution text, logos and bar codes on cases and cartons, meeting the demands of the distribution chain.

Videojet 9560 print and apply labeling machine : Featuring increased processing speeds and expanded connectivity options over the Videojet 9550 labeler, the new 9560 labeler offers precise, efficient performance for the high-speed labeling of cases, boxes and shrink wrap. Without the need for plant air and complex setups, this advanced labeling system employs a straightforward user interface and state-of-the-art Wi-Fi connectivity to streamline end-of-line processes.

Videojet 9560 PL pallet labeler : New at Pack Expo, this reliable automated pallet labeling system helps reduce warehouse costs and mistakes. Specifically engineered to function in demanding conditions, the 9560 PL can cover two or three sides with up to four labels, processing up to 120 pallets per hour across a range of applications.

Videojet 1880 + continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer : The 1880 + delivers seamless, non-contact industrial printing for almost any substrate, including flat or curved surfaces. It enables intelligent plant operations and proactive analytics, such as vital sign monitoring, smart alerts, remote support, and advanced troubleshooting.

Videojet 1580 C CIJ printer : As the industry's first dedicated soft-pigmented printer, the 1580 C offers all the features of the industry-proven Videojet 1580 + in addition to the use of contrast inks to print high-quality codes with superior uptime.

Videojet 3350 laser marking system featuring Videojet SmartFocus™ technology : Designed to mark sharp, complex codes at high speeds for the food, beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other industries, the 3350 system offers virtually unlimited font, code and graphic options. Videojet SmartFocus technology allows different-sized products to be marked in the same marking field, simplifying changeovers and saving time.

Videojet DataFlex® 6530 Thermal Transfer Printer : Part of the Videojet DataFlex range of Thermal Transfer Overprinters (TTO), the airless 6530 is designed for high-resolution printing on flexible film and labels. iAssure TM technology boosts productivity by helping to reduce the time spent on quality checks, waste and rework.

Cognex Vision DM282 Barcode Reader: Featured on the Videojet 2380 large character printer at Pack Expo, the Cognex Vision DM282 fixed-mount barcode reader's advanced technology helps ensure high read rates, enhancing traceability and boosting throughput across secondary and tertiary packaging applications.

“From printing dates and batch codes on product packaging to labeling full traceability information on a pallet, the Videojet range of efficient and reliable coding and marking equipment helps businesses tackle the complex challenges facing manufacturers around the globe,” said Heidi Wright, business unit director for Videojet. “Our pack-to-pallet coding solutions are engineered to offer managers and operators complete peace of mind. Various Videojet solutions offer advanced digital connectivity to enable intelligent plant operations and proactive analytics, such as vital sign monitoring, smart alerts, remote support, and advanced troubleshooting, helping users gain complete control of their connected factories.”

For more information about the full Videojet product lineup, please www.videojet.com.

About Videojet Technologies

Videojet Technologies is a world leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding and marking products, application-specific fluids, and product life cycle services. The company’s goal is to partner with customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 400,000 printers installed worldwide. Customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, the Videojet distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries.

©2024 Videojet Technologies Inc. All rights reserved. Videojet is a registered trademark of Videojet Technologies Inc.

