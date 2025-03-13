SeaWorld Orlando Unveils “Expedition Odyssey” – A First-of-Its-Kind Arctic Adventure Opening Spring 2025

Unparalleled ride technology, breathtaking real-world footage and up-close encounters with Arctic wildlife make this the most immersive Arctic experience ever created

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SeaWorld Orlando has officially announced the name and new details of its most ambitious attraction yet: Expedition Odyssey. Launching in Spring 2025, this groundbreaking experience will transport guests on a thrilling expedition across the Arctic—where cutting-edge ride and video technology meets the raw beauty of one of Earth’s most extreme environments.

Combining dynamic motion, state-of-the-art visuals and real-world animal encounters, Expedition Odyssey is more than just a ride—it’s an adventure that blurs the line between simulation and reality. This first-of-its-kind attraction will take guests on an exhilarating journey through towering glaciers, vast tundra and the icy depths of the Arctic Ocean, encountering some of the planet’s most awe-inspiring wildlife along the way.

A First-of-Its-Kind Adventure

At the heart of Expedition Odyssey is a revolutionary ride system that pushes the boundaries of theme park technology. Unlike traditional motion-based attractions, this next-generation vehicle delivers an unparalleled range of motion, allowing guests to soar, dive, twist and glide with the fluidity of ocean currents.

The adventure begins as guests embark on a breathtaking tour of the Arctic. Guests will feel the rush of navigating powerful currents as they dodge towering icebergs, race alongside pods of beluga whale and dive deep into the hidden depths of the sea—all while experiencing seamless motion and immersive sensory elements that make every twist and turn feel impossibly real.

Unprecedented Real-World Footage Captured with Unparalleled Precision

What sets Expedition Odyssey apart is the stunning, real, live-shot video footage captured exclusively for this attraction. Using custom-designed camera rigs and groundbreaking underwater cinematography, an award-winning production team ventured to the Arctic’s most remote locations to film polar bears, orcas, humpback whales and other iconic wildlife in their natural habitats.

This isn’t CGI or animation—every glacier, every wave, every incredible animal interaction is real. Guests will experience never-before-seen perspectives of Arctic wildlife, from the majesty of a humpback whale breaching at arm’s length to the raw intensity of a polar bear navigating the ice floes. The result is a level of immersion so vivid; it feels like being there in real life.

From Virtual to Reality: A Face-to-Face Encounter with Arctic Animals

The adventure doesn’t end when the ride does. Expedition Odyssey seamlessly transitions guests into a real-world encounter with live Arctic animals, including beluga whales and walruses.

For those looking to get even closer, SeaWorld offers exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences like the Beluga Whales Up-Close Tour, where guests can stand poolside with these incredible marine mammals, learning firsthand about their intelligence, behaviors and conservation.

An Adventure for the Whole Family

Continuing the legacy of Penguin Trek, Expedition Odyssey is designed to be a family-friendly thrill, with a height requirement of just 39 inches. That means kids and adults alike can embark on this unforgettable Arctic expedition together.

“A First-of-Its-Kind Experience”

“With Expedition Odyssey, we are delivering an experience that is truly unmatched—one that combines breathtaking adventure with powerful, real-world encounters,” said Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando. “This attraction embodies SeaWorld’s ongoing commitment to innovation, conservation, and creating awe-inspiring moments that stay with our guests long after they leave.”

Be Among the First to Ride Expedition Odyssey

Guests can be among the first to experience Expedition Odyssey by becoming SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass Members, which offer unlimited visits, early ride access and exclusive perks like free parking, free guest passes and discounts on food and merchandise. Plus, Pass Members enjoy exciting seasonal events, behind-the-scenes animal experiences and special monthly rewards, including festival-exclusive deals and savings on Howl-O-Scream admission.

For a limited time during the Spring Break Sale, guests can save up to 25% on Annual Passes. Visit SeaWorldOrlando.com to learn more, and follow SeaWorld Orlando on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates.

