Karrat Foundation Launches Studio Chain on Arbitrum, Introducing New Architecture for Web3 Entertainment and Gaming

AMGI Studios’ award-winning My Pet Hooligan to headline the blockchain-powered entertainment ecosystem

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arbitrum Foundation and Karrat Foundation today announced a strategic partnership to launch Studio Chain, a blockchain aimed at enhancing the capabilities of web3-native entertainment, particularly in the gaming sector. The collaboration will integrate $KARRAT as a native token within the Studio Chain ecosystem, leveraging Arbitrum’s proven scalability to handle high transaction volumes efficiently while delivering the low latency and cost efficiency essential for real-time gaming and AI interactions.

Built to empower both the entertainment industry and individual creators, this partnership will support Studio Chain in providing a tailored experience for products across the Karrat ecosystem. My Pet Hooligan , developed by AMGI Studios , will serve as the flagship title with an impressive track record of over 500,000 downloads on Epic Games, while ranking among the top one thousand games on Twitch. The title is scheduled for expansion to console and additional PC game launchers in the coming months.

“This partnership exemplifies Arbitrum’s commitment to powering the next generation of Web3 gaming and entertainment,” said Jack Fitzpatrick, Partnerships Manager at Offchain Labs. “Studio Chain and the My Pet Hooligan franchise bring with them a rich source of content and culture that we’re thrilled to add to the Arbitrum ecosystem. We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enable truly innovative player and creator experiences.”

AMGI Studios brings extensive experience in web3, gaming, AI, and entertainment, along with an impressive network of early investors including Tony Robbins, Paris Hilton, Coldplay, and Zoom founder Eric Yuan. Their strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Nvidia, Palantir, Epic Games, and Eleven Labs position Studio Chain uniquely for success across multiple entertainment sectors.

“Studio Chain represents a fundamental evolution in how entertainment IP is created and distributed,” said a Karrat Foundation representative. “With Arbitrum’s robust infrastructure supporting our vision, we’re building a platform that empowers creators and revolutionizes traditional entertainment pipelines.”

“By leveraging Arbitrum’s powerful infrastructure, we’re able to create gaming experiences that were previously impossible,” said Luke Paglia COO & Co-Founder of AMGI Studios. “My Pet Hooligan is just the beginning – this collaboration enables seamless in-game asset ownership, true player-driven interactive extensions, and enhanced interoperability that will transform how audiences engage with entertainment.”

The partnership leverages AMGI’s extensive network and unique positioning to deliver:

AAA-level gaming experiences and advanced AI integration

Traditional entertainment industry connections looking to embrace web3

Streamlined collaboration through verifiable contribution records

Democratized funding channels bypassing traditional industry gatekeepers

Tokenized IP, content rights, and distribution in revolutionary new ways

Cross-industry interoperability between gaming, AI, and entertainment sectors

About The Arbitrum Foundation

Arbitrum is a customizable, interoperable set of solutions designed to bring businesses and people onchain. Its flagship blockchain, Arbitrum One, dominates L2 TVL with deep liquidity and streamlined deployment capabilities, powering dApp innovation across DeFi, DePIN, AI, gaming, and other verticals. Additional technologies like Orbit, which enables the development of customizable, interconnected chains leveraging the Arbitrum ecosystem, and Stylus, supporting Rust and C++, push Arbitrum to the forefront of pioneering innovation in blockchain development.

About Studio Chain and Karrat Foundation

Studio Chain, powered by the Karrat Foundation, is a dedicated blockchain aimed at enhancing the capabilities of Web3-native entertainment, particularly in the gaming sector. The KARRAT Protocol serves as a decentralized gaming infrastructure layer, supported by $KARRAT and empowered by a truly decentralized community with a shared vision embracing gaming, entertainment and AI products. Studio Chain aims to provide customized ecosystems for creators and developers, enabling faster transactions, specialized governance features, and optimized cross-platform interoperability.

About AMGI Studios

AMGI Studios is an independent gaming and animation technology company that lives at the intersection of gaming, animated AI technology and storytelling. The studio develops and produces traditional entertainment IP and gaming properties through the use of its proprietary technology, AI integration and innovations in real-time animation. With a high-caliber creative team composed of artists and creators from studios such as Pixar, Disney and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), AMGI Studios aims to be the bridge between Hollywood and the global gaming community. Their flagship title, My Pet Hooligan, has achieved widespread acclaim with over 500,000 downloads.

