Sandbox VR, the World’s Leader in Virtual Reality Gaming, Is Coming to Dublin

Sandbox VR opens on Friday March 21, offering guests a completely unique experience in Dublin for friends and family to enjoy

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the world’s leader in virtual reality experiences, opens in Dublin on Friday, March 21, 2025. Located on Nassau Street in the heart of Dublin city, Sandbox VR will bring an exciting new dimension to the capital’s competitive socialising scene.





During a visit to Sandbox VR, groups of up to 6 players are immersed into an interactive virtual experience for 30 minutes. VR headsets, haptic vests and motion trackers transport players to futuristic worlds where every sight and sound, feeling and movement is experienced, just like in the real world. Body tracking technology allows players to interact within the space and each other, either on the same team or competing against each other in a truly thrilling social adventure.

The venue features five VR arenas and nine gaming experiences for visitors to choose from, including surviving zombie apocalypses, embarking on sci-fi adventures, fantasy quests, and much more. The exclusive virtual worlds created by Sandbox VR also include Squid Game Virtuals, made in partnership with Netflix, where customers are thrown into the world of Netflix’s most-watched show to compete in games including Red Light, Green Light.

After their experience, guests are invited to relax and watch footage of their game while enjoying a drink served by Toni, Ireland’s first robotic bartender. Toni was created by Italian design company Makr Shakr and can serve up to 80 drinks per hour. Guests also have the option of a traditional bar featuring a range of beers, wines, cocktails and alcohol-free choices.

Powered by a new generation of Hollywood motion capture cameras and technology, and featuring games specially designed for the most social enjoyment, the unique experience offered at Sandbox VR is the ideal option for those looking to add more fun to a night with friends, a weekend activity with the family or a corporate team building day.

Sandbox VR’s Dublin opening comes amidst huge success for the company in its UK locations and booming interest in alternative active nightlife and social offerings in Dublin.

Andy Scanlon, CEO of Sandbox VR UK and Ireland says:

“ It’s a privilege to be adding Sandbox VR to Dublin’s rich history of social entertainment. The city has leapt forward since I lived here for seven years of my childhood and we’re excited for our truly unique experiences to be enjoyed by friends, families and colleagues alike. We look forward to welcoming you all through our doors.”

With a total capacity of 150 people, Sandbox VR will occupy 11,000 square feet of the new development, Grafton Place, at 39 Nassau Street, just steps away from Grafton Street.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in more than 55 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

Contacts

For press inquiries, please contact:

Caroline Kennedy ckennedy@kennedyprandbrand.ie 086 244 905



Ellen Higgins ehiggins@kennedyprandbrand.ie 085 7575 0022