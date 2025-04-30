Vuzix Secures Design Win and Six-Figure Waveguide Production Order from European OEM for Next-Gen Enterprise Thermal Smart Glasses

– Vuzix optics to power AR wearables that fuse visible and infrared light—enabling users to see in the dark, detect heat signatures, and visualize temperature changes in real time

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides, and augmented reality (AR) technologies, today announced it has received a six-figure dollar order for custom color waveguides with a 30-degree field of view (FOV). The Vuzix-designed and manufactured waveguides will be integrated into a new generation of thermal smart glasses being developed in collaboration with a European design and R&D advisory firm. This production order is after a nearly two-year development cycle with Vuzix and the customer. The customer expects that volume production of the smart glasses is expected to begin in fall 2025, led by one of the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturers.

The thermal smart glasses combine Vuzix’ advanced waveguides, projectors, and prism optics with infrared imaging, delivering real-time thermal overlays directly into the user’s field of view. Designed for rugged enterprise use, the glasses support thermal detection from -40°C to +330°C, with potential applications in firefighting, electrical diagnostics, industrial inspection, search and rescue, and outdoor operations such as hunting or HVAC maintenance.

“This order is another strong validation of Vuzix as a key optics OEM partner for next-generation smart glasses,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Our components are purpose-built specifically for high-performance AR wearables, and we’re proud to help bring a product to market that can offer critical real-time insights in some of the world’s most demanding environments.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

