SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS WITH GLOBAL MARATHON

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Scientology Network joined in celebrating the United Nations International Day of Happiness with a special TV marathon showcasing The Way to Happiness and its global impact. Established in 2013, the day highlights the vital role happiness plays in the well-being of societies.

Scientology Network marks International Day of Happiness with a global Way to Happiness marathon.

Today, 83 percent of the world’s population lives in conditions of high criminality, while reports of misconduct in workplaces have reached record levels. These and other societal challenges point to a common underlying problem: a decline in moral values and ethical standards.

The marathon spotlights the profound changes The Way to Happiness is bringing to communities and nations. Featured in the marathon are Catalina Maldonado, uplifting Ecuador through her transformative work; Antónia and Ferenc Novák, restoring moral values among Hungary’s youth; and Pastor Jeffrey Mack, whose community work and distribution of The Way to Happiness in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood helped contribute to the area’s lowest recorded homicide rate.

Written by L. Ron Hubbard, The Way to Happiness is the first nonreligious moral code based entirely on common sense. Consisting of 21 easy-to-follow precepts, it is used by millions across 196 nations and has been translated into more than 115 languages, inspiring respect for oneself and others across cultures.

The marathon featured:

The Way to Happiness film, bringing all 21 precepts to life through powerful and interwoven stories;

film, bringing all 21 precepts to life through powerful and interwoven stories; Voices for Humanity , featuring episodes that showcase the global Way to Happiness movement in action;

, featuring episodes that showcase the global Way to Happiness movement in action; The Way to Happiness public service announcements, raising awareness of the precepts.

To find out more about The Way to Happiness, visit TheWayToHappiness.org.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 175 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

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SOURCE Church of Scientology International