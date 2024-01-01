Coast to Coast! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Solidifies Major Restaurant Deals in Q1 to Bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to New Communities Across the U.S.

Franchise interest is surging with the beloved barbecue brand celebrating its 85th anniversary with new restaurants inked for Canada, New Jersey and more





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raise a piece of Texas toast as Dickey’s grows coast to coast! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the barbecue legend celebrating 85 years of slow-smoked tradition is adding new locations across the U.S. as it closes out the first quarter. Big Yellow Cup fans rejoice as Dickey’s plans new restaurant openings on the horizon for Blakely, Georgia; Thibodaux, Louisiana; Secaucus, New Jersey; and additional locations in Alberta and Edmonton, Canada, bringing its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to more communities.

The growth is marked by the brand’s focused commitment on partnering with Owner Operators who are passionate about great barbecue and serving their local communities. Each new development partner is working toward site selection and is following closely with the Dickey’s real estate team to find the right location to serve their local communities unforgettable Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

“These new partnerships signal the strength of our family’s legacy and the continued demand for championship style barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re proud to welcome these new Owner Operators into the brand and we look forward to working alongside these enthusiastic operators who are passionate about building the Dickey’s legacy in their community every day.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit began as a small, family-run barbecue joint in Dallas, Texas, when World War I veteran Travis Dickey opened the first location in 1941. Travis slow-smoked brisket in the pit while his wife, Miss Ollie Dickey, served stacked sandwiches to neighborhood guests. His son, Roland Dickey Sr later expanded the business throughout Texas, and in 1994 the brand began expanding nationwide under the third generation with Travis’s grandson Roland Dickey Jr, serving as CEO. Roland Jr was required to work outside the family business successfully before joining the barbecue brand. Today, Dickey’s remains committed to its family legacy with nearly 400 locations worldwide by serving slow-smoked meats prepared on-site, using original recipes and continuing Miss Ollie’s tradition of warm Southern hospitality.

Entrepreneurs interested in bringing Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to their communities can learn more about franchising opportunities with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting DickeysFranchise.com. The brand continues to expand nationwide by partnering with owner-operators who share a passion for authentic barbecue, community engagement and delivering exceptional guest experiences. Backed by a vertically integrated model, Dickey’s continues to scale while staying true to its Texas roots—serving authentic, slow-smoked barbecue to guests worldwide.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook and Instagram. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue restaurant brand, was founded in 1941 by World War I Veteran, Mr. Dickey. For the past 85 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ alongside their iconic Big Yellow Cup. The Dallas-based barbecue franchise lead by the third generation serves slow-smoked meats and home-style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ for dine-in, drive-thru (select locations) and pick-up. Plus, ‘Cue the catering experts at Dickey’s by dialing the Catering Hotline at +1-866-227-2328 or visiting Dickey’s website to order or get a quote. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Contacts

llumbley@dickeys.com