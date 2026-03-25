FOX DELIVERS FAN FACTOR TO FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR FINALE WITH INTERACTIVE AFTER-PARTY

Collaboration With Hang Media Will Connect Fans Live With the Contestants They Have Been Rooting For – And Against

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FOX is adding one final twist to its successful refresh of the Fear Factor franchise: inviting fans to celebrate the season finale of Fear Factor: House of Fear alongside the contestants, in a virtual gathering immediately following the crowning of this year’s champion on Wednesday, March 25th at 10pm ET.

Viewers joining a free Zoom after party will be able to hear directly from their favorite (and least favorite) competitors, ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes stories and get a front-row seat as rivals settle scores and allies reconnect after the life-altering experience.

To bring this groundbreaking opportunity to life, FOX is collaborating with Hang Media, the award-winning fan engagement agency known for creating scores of virtual and in-real-life gatherings during the biggest cultural moments in entertainment and sports.

“At FOX, we are constantly innovating new ways of connecting fans and brands to our addictive content across every platform, said Katria Cukaj, Executive Vice President, FOX Advertising Sales. “Providing the Fear Factor: House of Fear community the thrill of virtually rubbing elbows with the contestants they’ve become so attached to is a perfect way of saying thank you for the loyalty and buzz they’ve created around the show.”

“We’re thrilled to team with FOX in creating a dream-come-true fan experience: hanging with their favorite personalities,” said Jon Klein, Hang Media co-founder and CEO. “Young consumers demand entertainment that is communal and interactive, which is why our Hangs generate such deep audience engagement, strong brand love, high conversion and rich data insights.”

Fear Factor: House of Fear finale airs tonight (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Fans can sign up for free using the links on the social pages of Reality Club Fox or at www.letshang.live. Terms and conditions apply.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allow us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands and a leading global creator of multi-genre content across broadcast, streaming, digital and emerging platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and bold storytelling, the company is committed to reaching audiences where they are through a platform- and format-agnostic approach to developing, testing and scaling intellectual property worldwide.

FOX Entertainment consists of three core business units. The FOX Television Network, which encompasses its flagship linear platform and streaming partnerships with Hulu and FOX One, is home to hit series including The Simpsons, The Masked Singer, Doc, Memory of a Killer, Fear Factor: House of Fear, The Floor and Hell’s Kitchen. FOX Entertainment Studios, operates the in-house scripted and unscripted studios behind series such as Animal Control, Best Medicine, The Faithful, and The Way Home, as well as Bento Box Entertainment with animated hits such as Hazbin Hotel and Krapopolis; Studio Ramsay Global with Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service and Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars; entertainment studio TMZ; and the independent film label Tideline. FOX Entertainment Global is the company’s worldwide content sales and distribution arm.

As part of its evolution into a modern next-gen studio, FOX Entertainment is expanding its digital storytelling ecosystem with investments across vertical video with Holywater, Chain’s experiential storytelling, podcasting with Meet Cute, a two-way content pipeline with HarperCollins Publishing, and creator-led formats through the newly formed FOX Creator Studios. Through these strategic initiatives, the company is investing earlier in emerging ideas and new forms of audience engagement, while maintaining the ability to grow successful concepts into premium franchises across broadcast, streaming and global platforms.

A prolific content creator and production partner, FOX Entertainment collaborates with leading studios, creators, and platforms worldwide to produce and distribute premium content at scale across broadcast, streaming, and digital ecosystems, while continuing to grow its portfolio of owned IP and next-generation storytelling formats.

About Hang Media

Hang Media, winner of multiple Cynopsis Awards for fan engagement, brand activation, and product innovation, is the leading fan engagement agency, generating average 90-minute user sessions and 60% 18-44 year old audiences. Top brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, Toyota, State Farm, MolsonCoors , and Academy Sports + Outdoors have underwritten once-in-a-lifetime virtual and IRL experiences where fans come face to face with their idols while sharing the major sports and entertainment cultural moments together.

Hang Media co-founders Jon Klein and Lorne Greene have extensive backgrounds in cutting-edge media and technology. Klein, CEO, is a multiple Emmy and Peabody Award winner who served as president of CNN/US and later as president of Vilynx, an AI platform acquired by Apple. Greene, CTO, founded Viva Creative, an experiential agency providing cutting-edge production and technology for The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+ and hybrid virtual/IRL production for some of the largest global brand events.

In addition to virtual watch parties, HANG’s cutting-edge “4DTV”™ activations add a dazzling dimension to live events – expanding their reach by enabling thousands of fans to attend virtually via interactive video walls. HANG’s AI-powered Data Hangar™ captures user PII and marries it to on-platform behavior, creating detailed portraits of individual users for sponsor retargeting.

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SOURCE Fox Corporation