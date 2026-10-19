Scientific Games Receives WLA Level 2 Information and Security Management Certification for U.S. Instant Game Production Facility

Company Reinforces Commitment to Security and Integrity Across Global Lottery Operations

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Scientific Games announces that its U.S. instant scratch game production facility, which serves nearly every U.S. state lottery, has achieved Level 2 certification to the World Lottery Association Security Control Standard 2024. The world’s largest lottery scratch game production facility, located at Scientific Games global headquarters in metro Atlanta, has maintained its WLA security certification and is now fully compliant with WLA-SCS:2024 Level 2, the highest certification level for lottery suppliers under the standard.

Scientific Games’ scratch game facility in the U.S. achieves WLA-SCS:2024 Level 2 certification.

With major scratch game facilities in the U.S. and UK achieving WLA-SCS:2024 Level 2 certification, Scientific Games continues to strengthen security across its global instant game production operations.

The Level 2 standard specifies the practices required for an effective security management structure to maintain the integrity, availability and confidentiality of information vital to a lottery provider’s secure operation.

“Holding our instant scratch game production technology and processes to these rigorous international security standards is important to Scientific Games. Our lottery customers and their players are assured that our products are made using the absolute highest worldwide industry standards,” said Andrew Jackson, VP of Corporate Responsibility for Scientific Games.

The certification confirms that Scientific Games has implemented a comprehensive framework to manage risks related to information and operations security in accordance with internationally recognized best practices and principles.

The WLA-SCS:2024 Level 2 standard combines ISO/IEC 27001:2022 information security requirements developed by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission, with lottery-specific security and integrity controls established by the WLA. Both are independent organizations that set consistent standards, benchmarks and testing that ensure security and reliability, build trust and keep people and products safe. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the world’s best-known standard for information security management systems.

Scientific Games first earned the WLA Security Control Standard certification for its facilities in 2011. Certification requires an extensive independent audit, annual surveillance audits and full recertification every three years. Maintaining this certification demonstrates that the company’s operations continue to meet independently assessed industry standards as requirements evolve.

The company’s UK instant scratch game facility achieved WLA-SCS:2024 Level 2 certification in 2026. Other Scientific Games operations achieving the certification in 2026 include the Scientific Games National Logistics Centre in Warrington, UK serving The National Lottery, the SG Studios digital game development center in Jersey, Channel Islands and the company’s lottery retailer technology facility in Ireland. Scientific Games has also achieved international certifications for operational best practices, including Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001), as well as Anti-Bribery (ISO 37001) and the WLA’s Responsible Gaming certification.

With products representing 70% of instant scratch game retail sales globally, Scientific Games is the largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider in the world. The company provides games, technologies, analytics, and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

© 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

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SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC