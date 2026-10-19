VN.AI Launches VN Studio to Bring AI Production into its Copyright Era

New platform combines AI filmmaking tools, human authorship records and built-in IP rights review in one connected workflow

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VN.AI, the company enabling studios, creators, and rights holders to protect and produce with confidence in the age of AI, today announced the launch of VN Studio, an AI production platform built around creative control, human authorship and responsible use of intellectual property. The platform combines filmmaking tools, an AI Producer, authorship documentation and built-in copyright review all in one workspace designed for commercial production.

As generative AI makes it easier to create sophisticated images and video, professional creators face a more complicated question: what happens when AI-generated work is ready to leave the creative sandbox and enter the real world? Filmmakers, agencies, brands and studios still need to know what source material went into a project, what rights they have to use it and what creative contributions can be attributed to the people behind the work. Traditional studios have long relied on clearance teams to address those questions before distribution. VN Studio brings that process directly into AI production, making rights review and authorship documentation part of the workflow rather than something creators have to piece together after a project is finished.

“AI has dramatically expanded what creators can make, but protection and production can’t be treated as separate problems,” said Nelson Chu, CEO of VN.AI. “If AI is going to be part of professional creative workflows, creators need tools that help them make the work while also documenting the human contribution and rights behind it to make the work copyrightable. VN Studio brings those pieces together in one production environment.”

Built for Professional AI Production

VN Studio is designed for filmmakers, agencies, brands and AI creators producing original films, shorts, advertisements and branded content, as well as studios and IP owners working with original or licensed assets. Creators can develop characters, wardrobe and environments, compose scenes and shots, generate and compare video takes, move through post-production, and prepare a final scanned export. Built-in copyright scanning also flags potential IP conflicts and keeps licenses, ownership declarations and supporting evidence connected to the relevant material throughout production. The platform maintains a detailed ledger of every AI-automated action and every human-made action.

Creators also do not have to build an entire project inside VN Studio. Files generated in external tools can be incorporated into the workflow, while VN Studio’s desktop app can track work done across approved post-production applications and bring that activity back into the platform’s provenance record. This includes tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Blender, GIMP, Godot, Unity, and Unreal Engine.

The initial idea for VN Studio came from VN.AI‘s Creative Engineer, Nikki Kaelar, whose career spans Emmy and Grammy-winning work, Platinum-certified K-pop records and a menagerie of film and video game credits. Nikki’s experience across professional creative industries mixed with their technical prowess helped shape VN Studio around the workflows and creative decisions that go into professional production.

“The real advantage of AI in creative work is domain expansion. You can prototype fast, cross disciplines, and think bigger with an idea than you could before,” Nikki Kaelar said. “If this is going to scale beyond the internet, it needs real frameworks for authorship and good-faith compliance with intellectual property rights. We built VN Studio to give creators the freedom to experiment with AI while bringing the rigor of professional production into the same workflow.”

VN Studio builds on VN.AI’s earlier work developing anti-piracy technology and a fidelity recognition engine designed to identify when AI-generated content closely resembles protected characters, intellectual property and human likenesses. That work reinforced a broader opportunity for rights holders to not only need tools to protect their IP from unauthorized use, but also ways to actively create with their own IP on terms they control.

VN Studio brings that vision into a production environment built specifically for enterprise and commercial production, making authorship, provenance and IP rights integral to moving AI-generated work from experimentation into real-world use. It gives creators and rights holders the production tools and rights controls needed to create, clear and deliver professional work with AI.

About VN.AI

VN.AI empowers studios, creators, and rights holders to create, protect, and own their work in the age of AI. Their platform is built around both creative control and the responsible use of IP and human authorship. It brings AI content production tools into one connected workspace, from the first idea to final delivery, with copyright protocols throughout the entire workflow to ensure clean outputs and support ownership of all created IP. VN.AI is owned by Applied Research in Creative Output Synthesis (ARCOS) Labs, a company creating products to ensure that AI innovation progresses with meaningful protections for the people and organizations behind the world’s stories, characters, and cultural assets.

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SOURCE ARCOS Labs Co.