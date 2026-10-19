Cellid’s AR Glasses Reference Design Featured in “Extended Reality: Visions of the Future” Exhibition at the Computer History Museum

Cellid Showcases AR Glasses Technology at Exhibition Exploring the Future of Wearable Computing

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cellid Inc., a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation augmented reality (AR) glasses, announced today that its AR glasses reference design featuring proprietary waveguide technology, along with disassembled components of the HJ1 AI Smart Glasses, are on display at the Computer History Museum’s (CHM) new “Extended Reality: Visions of the Future” exhibit in Mountain View, California.

Opened October 1, 2026, and running through March 28, 2027, “Extended Reality: Visions of the Future” explores the evolution of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), smart glasses and AI-powered wearable technologies. The exhibit brings together more than 100 devices and artifacts spanning six decades of innovation, from early experimental systems to today’s increasingly sophisticated smart glasses and wearable devices.

Cellid’s AR glasses reference design demonstrates how its proprietary waveguide technology can bring digital information directly into lightweight eyewear. Cellid’s waveguides allow users to view digital content while continuing to see the world around them, creating a more natural connection between digital information and the physical environment.

By including contemporary smart glasses alongside technologies that helped shape the development of extended reality, the exhibit explores how advances in areas including miniaturization, ergonomics, artificial intelligence and wearable technology are opening new possibilities for how people may interact with computing in the future.

Bringing Digital Information Into Everyday Eyewear

Cellid develops waveguides and display technologies designed to make AR glasses thinner, lighter and more comfortable for everyday use. Its waveguides enable digital images and information to appear within the user’s field of view while maintaining the transparency needed to see the surrounding environment.

Cellid also develops AR glasses reference designs that demonstrate how its waveguide and display technologies can be incorporated into lightweight, practical AR eyewear.

As AI and spatial computing continue to change the way people access and interact with digital information, Cellid sees AR glasses as a way to more naturally connect digital content with the physical world and make information more accessible in everyday life.

“We are honored that Cellid’s AR glasses reference design is now featured in the Computer History Museum’s ‘Extended Reality: Visions of the Future’ exhibit,” said Satoshi Shiraga, CEO of Cellid. “We believe AR glasses can become an important part of the future of computing by making digital information more naturally accessible as people interact with the world around them. Cellid is working to make this technology lighter, more comfortable and practical for everyday use, and we are pleased to have our waveguide technology showcased as part of an exhibit exploring the future of wearable computing.”

About “Extended Reality: Visions of the Future”

“Extended Reality: Visions of the Future” explores the evolution of virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, smart glasses and AI-powered wearables through more than 100 historic and contemporary devices spanning six decades of innovation. The exhibit examines the development of wearable computing and how emerging technologies are changing the ways people see, understand and interact with the world.

The exhibit runs October 1, 2026 through March 28, 2027, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in the development of advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world’s largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the “Blending of Physical and Digital World,” making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide. Visit: https://cellid.com/en

About the Computer History Museum

The Computer History Museum (CHM) is dedicated to decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity. Located in Silicon Valley, the Museum curates the world’s foremost collection of artifacts and oral histories, documenting the people, companies, and technological innovations that have shaped the world. Supported by staff, partners, volunteers, pioneers, and visionaries from around the world, CHM offers dynamic experiences spanning research, exhibits, events, and an unparalleled collection. The Museum strives to engage and inspire audiences, empowering them to become informed digital citizens and make choices for a better future.

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SOURCE Cellid, Inc.