World’s Largest Lottery Games Company Captures Arcade Phenomenon for Portfolio of Pop Culture Brands

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Scientific Games has signed an exclusive licensing agreement to bring the hit arcade game, BIG BUCK HUNTER, to retail and digital lottery games. Players in the U.S. and Canada will experience endless wild hunting adventures in action-packed instant scratch, Fast Play, draw and digital games as well as second-chance win promotions.

The world’s largest lottery games company adds arcade phenomenon BIG BUCK HUNTER to portfolio of pop culture brands.

BIG BUCK HUNTER is the first modern arcade game in Scientific Games’ licensed brand portfolio.

The deal, signed with franchise creator Play Mechanix and licensing agency Dimensional Branding Group, brings 26 years of the arcade game’s immense popularity to Scientific Games’ portfolio of more than 100 pop culture, sports and entertainment brands. The global lottery company leads the lottery industry in licensed gaming entertainment. In fiscal year 2026 alone, Scientific Games’ licensed brands and trademarked brands drove over $3.5 billion in retail and digital sales for U.S. lotteries.

BIG BUCK HUNTER is one of the best-selling arcade game franchises of all time, hosts an annual in-person BIG BUCK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP and has expanded into console gaming with the BIG BUCK HUNTER: ULTIMATE TROPHY title. The brand resonates most with young adult males, particularly hunting enthusiasts, and has a growing female fanbase.

“BIG BUCK HUNTER has captivated players and earned its place as a true cultural phenomenon,” said Tina Hoover, VP of Licensing for Scientific Games. “We are thrilled to bring this iconic franchise to lotteries across North America. With its distinctive personality, passionate fan base and proven longevity, BIG BUCK HUNTER is a standout addition to our licensed brand portfolio and we believe it will be well-received by lottery players.”

The company’s creative and game development teams are working closely with Play Mechanix and DBG to design visually striking retail and digital games that capture the spirit of the BIG BUCK HUNTER arcade game and appeal to its massive fan base.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly every North American lottery. The company is the fastest-growing lottery systems provider and is a leading global provider of iLottery solutions, digital lottery games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs, and customer relationship management programs.

Big Buck Hunter® is a registered trademark of Play Mechanix, Inc. Used under license.

© 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery games, technology, analytics and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

About Play Mechanix, Inc.

Founded in 1995 by former Midway game designer George Petro (NARC, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Revolution X), Play Mechanix – in partnership with Raw Thrills – is the world leader in the design, development and manufacturing of arcade video games and pinball machines, including hit releases such as the Big Buck Hunter franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, NBA Superstars, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, Halo: Fireteam Raven, The Walking Dead, MotoGP, Aliens Armageddon, Terminator Salvation, Angry Birds Boom!, Pulp Fiction Pinball, Centipede Chaos, Ghostbusters Arcade, Kung Fu Panda: Dojo Mojo, Monopoly, Ice Age: Ice Breaker, Wheel of Fortune, Deal or No Deal and many, many more.

Media Inquiries:

Media@scientificgames.com

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SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC