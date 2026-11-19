CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Luminopia, Inc., a digital health company pioneering a new class of treatments for neuro-visual disorders, today announced that it has been named a Winner at the 2026 Digital Health Hub – Digital Health & AI Awards, presented by the Digital Health Hub Foundation at HLTH USA 2026 in Las Vegas.

Luminopia won in the Best in Class track within the Therapeutics, Pharmacy & Medication Innovation category. The recognition highlights Luminopia’s commitment to its mission of treating neuro-visual conditions and its continued efforts to advance healthcare through innovative technologies and solutions.

Now in its eighth year, the Digital Health Hub – Digital Health & AI Awards recognize companies at the forefront of transforming healthcare through technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence. With an expanded emphasis on AI in 2026, the awards celebrate organizations developing solutions that address some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges, improve patient outcomes, and drive meaningful change across the healthcare ecosystem.

“For too long, treating amblyopia has meant asking children and families to adapt their lives around antiquated therapies like patching. We believe treatment should do more to meet patients where they are,” said Scott Xiao, founder and CEO of Luminopia. “By combining the entertainment children already love with clinically validated technology, we have demonstrated that treatment can be both engaging and effective. This recognition reflects the work of our team to challenge conventional approaches to care and bring a fundamentally different treatment option to families in need.”

Luminopia’s recognition follows continued clinical and commercial momentum for its FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic for amblyopia, the leading cause of vision loss in children. To date, Luminopia has been prescribed to over 15,000 patients by more than 1,600 providers across the country, including many of the top eye institutes and children’s hospitals. The company has also expanded insurance coverage through commercial and Medicaid plans, while growing its content library to more than 3,000 curated children’s videos through partnerships with leading entertainment and educational content providers including Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, SpinMaster, and Sesame Workshop.

For more information, visit www.luminopia.com.

About Luminopia, Inc.

Luminopia, Inc. is pioneering a new class of treatments for significant neuro-visual disorders. Luminopia is committed to creating digital therapeutics that are both rigorously evaluated for FDA clearance¹ and genuinely engaging for patients. The company is an Innovation Partner of Boston Children’s Hospital and developed its lead product to improve vision in children with amblyopia, the leading cause of vision loss among children. For more information, visit luminopia.com.

About Luminopia

Luminopia is the first FDA-cleared¹ digital therapeutic for a neuro-visual disorder, indicated to improve vision in children with amblyopia. With Luminopia, patients choose TV shows and movies to watch from a broad selection of popular, engaging and educational content. Dual-acting algorithms modify the selected videos in real-time within a virtual reality (VR) headset to promote weaker eye usage and encourage patients’ brains to combine input from both eyes. Unlike conventional treatments like eye-patching, blurring (atropine) eye drops and other digital therapies, which just penalize the stronger eye, Luminopia teaches patients to use both eyes together in a unique, binocular manner.

Luminopia has been cleared by the FDA for children aged 4 to <13 years and validated through a series of clinical trials as well as a real-world registry. The Phase 3 pivotal trial was the first successful, randomized, controlled trial of a novel amblyopia treatment in almost 15 years, and the results were published in Ophthalmology, leading to the initial FDA clearance for patients aged 4 to 7 years. Based on the robust real-world evidence collected through the PUPiL Registry, the FDA determined that Luminopia’s safety and efficacy in patients aged 8-12 years is substantially equivalent to its safety and efficacy in patients aged 4 to 7 years, leading to a subsequent label expansion clearance. For more information, visit luminopia.com.

¹De Novo granted in Oct 2021, 510(k) clearance in Apr 2025 to expand the age range.

Indications for Use for Luminopia

Luminopia is a software-only digital therapeutic designed to be used with commercially available Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) which are compatible with the software application. Luminopia is indicated for improvement in visual acuity in amblyopia patients, aged 4 to <13, associated with anisometropia and/or with mild strabismus, having received treatment instructions (frequency and duration) as prescribed by a trained eye-care professional. Luminopia is intended for both previously treated and untreated patients. Luminopia is intended to be used as an adjunct to full-time refractive correction, such as glasses, which should also be worn under the HMD during Luminopia therapy. Luminopia is intended for prescription use only, in an at-home environment.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

The Digital Health Hub Foundation’s mission is to support the world’s most innovative healthcare companies in scaling and growing. Since 2017, its community of more than 30,000 members has been dedicated to fostering innovation, bringing together early-to-late-stage healthcare companies, industry providers, payors, mentors, and investors.

Through the annual Digital Health Hub – Digital Health & AI Awards, the Foundation brings together the healthcare industry to recognize, celebrate, and validate companies advancing the future of health and healthcare.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminopia-named-winner-at-the-2026-digital-health-hub–digital-health–ai-awards-at-hlth-usa-302945671.html

SOURCE Luminopia