It’s Not Too Late with Paul Laudiero debuts Nov. 20 on EWTN+ with a Catholic twist on the comedy talk show experience to deliver high-energy entertainment for the whole family.

IRONDALE, Ala., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — EWTN Global Catholic Network is entering a new genre with the premiere of EWTN Studios’ latest original series, It’s Not Too Late with Paul Laudiero, a fresh blend of entertaining conversation, Catholic faith, and family-friendly humor. The hourlong program debuts Nov. 20, hosted by comedian, attorney, and devoted Catholic family man Paul Laudiero on the free EWTN+ streaming app and EWTN.com.

It’s Not Too Late with Paul Laudiero is where comedy, culture, and Catholicism collide on EWTN+ smart app and EWTN.com.

Featuring celebrity interviews, stand-up comedy, audience games, and inspiring stories, It’s Not Too Late with Paul Laudiero delivers the spontaneity of traditional late-night television while remaining rooted in faith and family values.

“It’s Not Too Late is really about good storytelling and engaging the viewer,” said Peter Gagnon, President of EWTN Studios. “The truths of the faith can be presented in a number of ways, and a late-night-style talk show, especially with guests who are living out their faith, can be another way to help people encounter those truths.”

The new series marks EWTN’s foray into the late-night style of entertainment with a Catholic twist, tapping the 30-something, fast-talking Italian American Laudiero to connect with a multigenerational audience.

“Viewers often tell us they are looking for entertainment that families can watch together,” Gagnon said. “Paul is smart, funny, and has a heart for evangelizing in creative ways. He brings a unique energy to the show while remaining grounded in the joy and beauty of the Catholic faith.”

Raised in a Catholic family by an Italian immigrant father and an Irish American mother, Laudiero discovered a passion for comedy and improvisation in his college years, performing in the Washington area. After graduation, Laudiero moved to New York City, where he created and hosted programs for IFC, A&E, and the History Channel, and published pieces in The New Yorker and McSweeney’s. He also performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater on Harold Night and hosted CollegeHumor Live.

Laudiero pushed his promising comedy career aside in pursuit of a profession he thought would be more conducive to family life. He married, went to law school, and started a family. He spent several years practicing bankruptcy law in Manhattan until the opportunity to bring his unique combination of faith, family, and wit emerged at EWTN Studios.

“EWTN was looking for a short, fiery, Italian nun. I told them I could fulfill three out of the four requirements,” Laudiero quipped in the program’s trailer. “They gave me the show. Pray for me. I don’t know what’s going to happen here.”

At its core, Laudiero said the series’ lineup of interviews with Catholic artists, actors, comedians, and musicians aims to demonstrate that faith and joy go together.

“There’s this perception that Catholics are serious, stuffy, or boring,” he said. “The reality is that Catholics are the most joyful people I know because they recognize the truth of who they are and who God is.”

Early guests include actor David Henrie, host of Seeking Beauty on EWTN+, stand-up comedian Steve Simeone, filmmaker Sean Schiavolin, and the Irish musical duo Kirwan.

It’s Not Too Late draws inspiration from EWTN foundress Mother Angelica, whose wit was a hallmark of her own talk show Mother Angelica Live.

“Mother Angelica understood that humor is a powerful way to connect with people,” Gagnon said. “While no one can replicate her unique style, we can embrace the same spirit of joy that recognizes God wants us to laugh, have fun, and experience the richness of the faith.”

Filmed before a live studio audience at EWTN Studios in Irondale, Ala., It’s Not Too Late with Paul Laudiero premieres Nov. 20 and will air every other Friday at 6 p.m. ET on EWTN+, with full episodes also available on EWTN.com and clips distributed through EWTN’s digital platforms.

Watch the trailer here.

About EWTN

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 46th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN’s 11 global television channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SiriusXM, iHeart Radio, and hundreds of domestic and international radio affiliates; digital and social media platforms; EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division; and EWTN News, its multiplatform, multi-language news division.

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SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network