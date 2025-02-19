SCHOLASTIC TO PUBLISH THE INTERACTIVE ILLUSTRATED EDITION OF HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE ON OCTOBER 14, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company, announced today that it will publish the interactive illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in the U.S. on October 14, 2025. This stunning special edition of the fourth book in J.K. Rowling’s iconic series (ISBN 978-1-5461-5441-9; $49.99 U.S.; 608 pages; All Ages) is illustrated in brilliant full-color by Karl James Mountford, with paper-engineered interactive elements by Jess Tice-Gilbert. The book will be published simultaneously in the U.K. by Bloomsbury Children’s Books.

In this deluxe special edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, J.K. Rowling’s complete and unabridged text is accompanied by vibrant full-color illustrations throughout and eight paper-engineered interactive elements including the Maze of the Triwizard Tournament and the Goblet of Fire itself. Readers will also explore the Weasleys’ tent at the Quidditch World Cup, reveal the Dark Mark in the sky, follow Harry into the Lake at Hogwarts, and more. This keepsake edition is an impressive gift for Harry Potter fans of all ages, a beautiful addition to any collector’s bookshelf, and an enchanting way to share this beloved series with a new generation of readers.

Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic Trade Publishing, said:

“As the U.S. publisher of Harry Potter, it’s exciting to see J.K. Rowling’s beloved series illustrated and reimagined by a talented group of international artists over the years including Mary GrandPre, Brian Selznick, Kazu Kibuishi, Jim Kay, MinaLima, Ziyi Gao, and now Karl James Mountford. We are thrilled to continue to publish these beautifully illustrated interactive editions that Harry Potter fans as well as new readers will enjoy reading, treasure and collect.”

Illustrator Karl James Mountford said, “I grew up with Harry Potter, and these books are so special and a real throwback to my childhood. That’s the magic of Harry Potter, the stories are for everyone. Always will be. It’s wonderful, surreal, and a little bit terrifying to illustrate the interactive edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. With big and extremely talented footsteps to follow, it’s an honor to be a part of this magical world and have the opportunity to work on a story that I love so much. With the incredible team of Potterheads at Scholastic, this has been a remarkable experience for me. I hope that readers can look for the love, respect, and adventure within my artwork, bringing my own flavour of creativity in continuing such a stunning collection of books.”

About the artists

Karl James Mountford is an illustrator who works in both traditional and digital media. Karl specializes in book cover illustrations and has also written picture books including The Circles in the Sky and A Voice in the Storm. He currently lives and works in Wales, where his sketch books rarely get a day off, with his dog, chickens, and any other wildlife that wants to stay.

Jess Tice-Gilbert is an artist, paper engineer, and graphic designer. She has been creating pop-ups for over twenty years and has designed and engineered pop-ups for the Museum of Modern Art, Chanel, Google, HBO, Papyrus, and Lucasfilm, among others. She currently is based in California.

About the author

J.K. Rowling is the author of the enduringly popular Harry Potter books. After the idea for Harry Potter came to her on a delayed train journey in 1990, she plotted out and started writing the series of seven books, and the first was published in the UK as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1997. The series took another ten years to complete, concluding in 2007 with the publication of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. To accompany the series, J.K. Rowling wrote three short companion volumes for charity, Quidditch Through the Ages and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in aid of Comic Relief and Lumos, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard, in aid of Lumos. She also collaborated on the writing of a stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which was published as a script book.

Her other books for children include the fairy tale The Ickabog and The Christmas Pig, which were published in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and have also been bestsellers. She is also the author of books for adults, including a bestselling crime fiction series under the pen name Robert Galbraith.

J.K. Rowling has received many awards and honors for her writing. She also supports a number of humanitarian causes through her charitable trust, Volant, and is the founder of the children’s charity Lumos. To find out more about J.K. Rowling, visit jkrowlingstories.com.

About Harry Potter

The Harry Potter series has sold over 600 million copies worldwide in 85 languages, been listened to as audiobooks for over one billion hours, and been made into eight blockbuster films. The seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, sold 8.3 million copies in the first 24 hours in the U.S. breaking all publishing records (set by previously published Harry Potter titles). For more information about the Harry Potter book series, visit Mediaroom.scholastic.com/harrypotter.

About Scholastic

For more information about Scholastic, visit our media room at https://www.scholastic.com/newsroom/

