Gridstack Introduces the First Truly Modular NAS Built for Creative Professionals

A Startup Reinventing Storage for Indie Game Developers, Videographers, and Content Creators

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gridstack, a startup redefining network storage, is launching a revolutionary modular and upgradable NAS system built specifically for creative professionals, indie game developers, videographers, and content creators. Gridstack delivers powerful, flexible, and visually striking storage—without the rigid limitations of traditional fixed-bay NAS devices.

The First NAS That Evolves With Your Workflow

Unlike existing NAS devices that lock users into preconfigured setups, Gridstack is fully modular. Users can expand storage, choose the right mix of storage types, upgrade components, and customize configurations over time.

Why Creatives Will Love Gridstack

Modular and Upgradable – Mix, match, and add SSD, HDD, or NVMe storage, upgrade CPU/RAM, and change setups with the Unraid Unleashed OS—without replacing the entire system.

– Mix, match, and add SSD, HDD, or NVMe storage, upgrade CPU/RAM, and change setups with the Unraid Unleashed OS—without replacing the entire system. Optimized for Creators – Designed for video editing, massive game asset storage, and high-speed media collaboration.

– Designed for video editing, massive game asset storage, and high-speed media collaboration. Future-Proof Architecture – Built for long-term use with easy component-level upgrades.

– Built for long-term use with easy component-level upgrades. Premium Aesthetics – A NAS that looks as good as it performs, designed to complement creative workspaces. We know people will interact with this NAS frequently, so we wanted to make sure it looks great sitting out in their workspaces.

“We built Gridstack for people who push creative boundaries,” said Adam Johnson, co-founder of Gridstack. “Traditional NAS solutions force users into rigid setups that don’t evolve with their needs—so we designed a system that does.”

Preorders Now Open for Early Adopters

Gridstack is now available for preorder at https://grid-stack.com. Early supporters will be among the first to experience a new era of modular storage designed for professionals who need performance, flexibility, and style. Customers who order by March 31st will receive a free storage block.

Seeking Early Reviewers and Media Coverage

Gridstack is actively partnering with tech journalists and industry experts for exclusive early reviews. Interested media outlets can request press kits and review units by contacting info@grid-stack.com. Follow us on Instagram: @gridstackdesigns

Learn more and preorder today: https://grid-stack.com

About Gridstack

Gridstack builds upgradable, scalable tools for creative professionals.

“Your ideas are boundless—your storage should be too.”

