LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES 2025 ‘WONDERBOX SHOWCASE’ DIGITAL ART COMPETITION

College-Level Competition to Spotlight Endangered Species Awareness Inspired by NBC’s 10-Part Television Event, “The Americas”; Winning Entries to Be Featured on LG’s Times Square Billboard

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics USA announced today a call for entries in its annual Wonderbox Showcase, a premier 3D digital art competition for college-level students. Designed to kickstart creative careers, the 2025 animation challenge will focus on advocating for vulnerable and endangered species of North and South America a direct tie to LG’s partnership with The Americas, a 10-part nature documentary series supporting wildlife conservation, premiering 7/6c on Sunday, Feb. 23 with two back-to-back episodes on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock — and LG’s ongoing partnership with the National Wildlife Federation to highlight at-risk species.

College-level creatives are invited to submit original 3D anamorphic art that inspires a better future for the Earth and its creatures by embodying the showcase’s theme – “Life’s Good When You Protect Wildlife.” The Wonderbox competition seeks to artistically highlight endangered and vulnerable species in their native habitats through animations that create immersive digital worlds. These animations reveal moments of curiosity, wonder, and inspiration, recognizing that every species has a story to tell and a role to play in sustaining life on our planet.

Now in its third year, the Wonderbox Showcase has awarded $100,000 in money and prizes and created opportunities for student artists to jumpstart their careers, bringing their visions to life on one of the most prominent digital displays in the world—LG’s Times Square billboard in New York City.

Participants are challenged to push the boundaries of digital art and encourage audiences to celebrate and protect the remarkable wildlife and landscapes seen across The Americas. Student submissions will be judged on creative storytelling, technical skill, scientific accuracy and meaningful point of view. Three winners will have an opportunity to win cash prizes, converse with The Americas series creators and wildlife experts about their projects and have their work highlighted on LG’s expansive Times’ Square Billboard. The top three winners will be awarded significant cash prizes and LG’s CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector.

First Place: $25,000

Second Place: $10,000

Third Place: $5,000

A Panel of Renowned Judges

Submissions will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of industry experts, including award-winning creatives, filmmakers and conservationists. The 2025 judges include:

Mike Gunton , Executive Producer of The Americas

, Executive Producer of Holly Spearing, Co-Executive Producer of The Americas

Carey Stanton, Head of Innovation and Partnerships at the National Wildlife Federation

How to Enter

The competition is open to all college-level students currently enrolled in an accredited institution. Submissions will be accepted from February 12 through May 12, 2025. To learn more about entry guidelines, eligibility, and submission requirements, visit www.lg.com/us/wonderbox.

Empowering the Future of Digital Art

“At LG, we believe in the power of creativity to shape a brighter, more sustainable future,” said Jeannie Lee, director of corporate marketing, LG Electronics USA. “Through the Wonderbox Showcase, we are not only celebrating artistic talent but also inspiring students to use their creativity as a force for good – championing environmental sustainability, protecting wildlife and turning their visionary dreams into reality.”

For more information and updates on the 2025 LG Wonderbox Showcase, follow LG on social media and visit www.lg.com/us/wonderbox.

